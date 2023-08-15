Fans long to see this ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ star dazzle as a Disney Princess

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for a third season, but fans already have an idea of where one of the series’ stars could head after her run as Belly Conklin concludes.

Lola Tung brings a zest for life, passion, and an extreme likability to Belly and The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it’s given us all big dreams for where we’d like to see her next, especially after glimpses of her behind-the-scenes moments were circulated on social media.

First things first, Belly in her debutante ball gown was ethereal; fans immediately began dreaming of which Disney Princess she could breathe life into. Could she be Belle, Cinderella, or Snow White? Might Tung breathe life into Mulan, Rapunzel, or Ariel? The opportunities are endless, but fans know one thing for sure: we need Tung as a Disney Princess — and fast!

need lola to play a disney princess I’m so serious pic.twitter.com/v6Q8423AxC — ⋆✰ liyah ✰⋆ (@liyahhsdior) August 14, 2023

We were trying not to bury the lede too much, but now that you’ve heard it yourselves — the other part of the reason we need her as a Disney princess so much is because of her pipes! Tung’s voice is phenomenal, and we’d love to hear her singing our favorite Disney songs.

Oh wait, we’ve already had a preview of it!

i will be waiting for lola’s role as a princess where she sings pic.twitter.com/VG3YBF7HP0 — diana ⋆ tsitp spoilers (@lolatungz) August 14, 2023

We know we just got a live-action The Little Mermaid with the ever-talented Halle Bailey, and she is reigning supreme as our Ariel, but we would absolutely watch another version with Tung in the future, too.

She even looks like a Disney Princess — we’re in awe of her.

the world needs lola tung cast as a disney princess pic.twitter.com/BKGG1cayJ9 — hannah (@hopevrok) July 25, 2022

Back to that singing voice; and this very Belle-esque look, we’re obsessed.

so which disney princess do we want lola tung to portray? bc it’s bound to happen! her voice !! pic.twitter.com/eOHWDZkjgf — bellyjere truthseeker (@pedrospastel) August 19, 2022

Despite not being cast as a Disney Princess yet, she already is one.

Lola Tung is a Disney Princess pic.twitter.com/lj0flxcUQU — lil 🤍TSITP (@bellyinfinity) June 21, 2022

Fans on TikTok have ideas, too, but we have to say we’d like Chris Briney to play Flynn.

Hear us out; we know that Titanic isn’t a Disney movie, but we’re putting this video here with Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox. Maybe Rose isn’t a Disney Princess, but we would love to see Tung and Chris Briney star in a reboot of Titanic as Rose and Jack together. Let’s face it, Briney gives off young Leonardo DiCaprio vibes like it’s what he was born to do.

For now, you can see Tung, Briney, and the rest of the cast in The Summer I Turned Pretty streaming on Prime Video, and don’t forget that season two wraps with “Love Triangle” available for streaming this Friday.