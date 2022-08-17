Fans love seeing Jim Carrey performing with 50 Cent – what’s the story behind the viral video?

There is yet another viral video making the rounds — one of the best ones in recent memory — of Jim Carrey getting his groove on while 50 Cent is performing. The video captures Jim Carrey living his best life to In Da Club by 50 Cent. But how did this miraculous moment in pop culture history get captured on camera, and where and when did this take place? Let’s take a look at the story behind the viral video.

What is the story behind the viral video of Jim Carrey and 50 Cent?

Jim Carey performing with 50 cent might be my favourite video ever pic.twitter.com/ycN36JaWyo — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@TheArtOfWar6) August 16, 2022

The viral video was recorded back in 2009 at Sundance. 50 Cent and Tony Yayo performed 50’s hit song In Da Club for Jim Carrey as it was his birthday. Carrey jams out to the performance, taking off his glasses and ferociously shaking his head. You can catch the full clip below.

In case you are reading this because the clip is insanely funny and somehow you have no idea who these people are or you just need a refresher, Jim Carrey is a hilarious comedian known for In Living Color and starring in comedy films like The Mask, Liar Liar, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Dumb and Dumber. More recently he starred as Doctor Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Unfortunately for any Jim Carrey fans, he recently announced his retirement from acting, ending his career – hopefully only for now – with Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Back in April, he did say that he is ‘probably’ retiring so maybe he might come back for Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

As for 50 Cent, he is a rapper whose name is Curtis Jackson, who in the early 2000s led the hip hop group ‘G-Unit’. He is probably best known for his songs In Da Club (the song performed in the video), Candy Shop, and P.I.M.P. He is also an actor who starred in the television series Power and the film Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Even though the event occurred over a decade ago, it would be very cool if the pair reunited to recreate the video today. After all, we could all use a little bit more Jim Carrey and 50 Cent in our lives. Maybe this time Carrey could sing a song for 50 Cent’s birthday, that seems like a fun idea.