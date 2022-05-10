Fans pay tribute to renowned YouTuber Corey La Barrie who passed away in 2020 at 25

Today would have been Corey La Barrie‘s 27th birthday, and fans are marking the occasion by paying tribute to him on social media. La Barrie was an Australian Vlogger who became increasingly popular for his fun videos about chaos in his household, food challenges, and prank calls.

La Barrie tragically died in 2020 on the day of his 25th birthday in a high-speed auto accident in which he was the passenger. The driver, Daniel Silva, fled the scene, was found to be drunk and was arrested for murder. Silva eventually plead guilty to manslaughter, was sentenced to a year in prison, along with a driving suspension, 250 hours of community service, and was released in October 2020.

Today is both La Barrie’s birthday and the anniversary of his death and his fans are showing they haven’t forgotten him:

happy birthday beautiful angel🕊💙 miss you so much Corey! pic.twitter.com/IGdBGogppZ — ♡︎ 𝑀𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑡 | Corey🕊💙 (@maritsormo) May 10, 2022

Happy birthday Corey 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 — Angellinaseavey (@angelseavey5909) May 10, 2022

Hey guys if you have Spotify there is this cool playlist someone made. It always makes me think of him and smile. Maybe help y’all get through today somewhat. I love everyone of you💙#corey #coreylabarrie #blueforcorey pic.twitter.com/h3CPW5HIVk — Danithephantom (@PhantomIsDani) May 10, 2022

happy heavenly birthday corey, we miss you so much down here. 💙 — bianca 🌷 (@Iovedbyyouu) May 10, 2022

Many are memorializing him with a simple blue square:

Go blue for Corey…rip corey we love and miss u 💙🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/y4Kym0esJh — SKYANNA #BLUEFORCOREY 💙🕊 (@swaggyxskyanna) May 10, 2022

Others are just thanking him for the memories:

2 years without this smile lighting up the world Corey you changed so many lives for the better i hope you’re partying hard up there we miss you down here. we will continue to live our lives full of oh well’s instead of what if’s happy birthday Corey 💙 pic.twitter.com/h2krg90d3y — Hilary (@lokisspider) May 10, 2022

Its the fact you were taken from us this day, 2 years ago on YOUR 25th birthday🥺love and miss you so much Corey! 2 years without you……. you are FOREVER APPRECIATED💙happy 27th birthdaaay!! pic.twitter.com/wh1c0tX9KO — Dina🦋 HUGGED MADISON// 89 days (@DinasGhost) May 10, 2022

La Barrie’s channel has continued to grow in popularity after his death, with many of his current fans having not discovered his videos until relatively recently. Now that he’s trending once again we’re sure he’ll get another big uptick in views as yet more people see these tributes and decide to check out his content.

But, in the meantime, we can only join with his fans and pour one out for a real one. RIP Corey La Barrie.