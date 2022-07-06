Fans try to uncover and unmask the female equivalent of Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood, known for his roles in Deadpool, Free Guy, and Detective Pikachu. Just because he’s one of a kind, that doesn’t mean film fans can’t wonder if there is anyone in the business that could justifiably be called his female counterpart.

Reddit user u/slpschoolta asked if there was anyone out there who could possibly be Reynold’s female equivalent, and the fact this was posted on r/TooAfraidToAsk had people suspecting that OP may be the business mogul’s secret Reddit account.

A few Redditors gave possible suggestions on a hypothetical answer. One suggested the late actress Betty White as a possible contender. Despite the massive age difference, both White and Reynolds are funny and nice people.

Some suggested Kristen Bell because of her looks and personality. This makes sense since she’s a really good actress, known for her work in Frozen and The Good Place. Fans believed that Bell would have been a good choice to be cast in Detective Pikachu, and an ideal actress to play Gwenpool.

However, some believe that the female equivalent to Reynolds has to be Reynolds himself. And not gonna lie, probably true. He’s a wholesome guy so good luck finding a female counterpart.

A pattern found in this fun thought experiment is that some of the choices made were based on either talent or attractiveness. However, even if there was a female equivalent to Reynolds, no one can beat the original, a sentiment he’s readily agree with himself.