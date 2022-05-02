Fans Want Dolly Parton on a Celebrity 'Mount Rushmore'

From the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to, well, rocks, everyone wants to celebrate Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton is one of many elders being debated for inclusion on a “Mount Rushmore” of “beloved old people.” Twitter account @RushmoreLists began the discussion by sculpting Parton, former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, actor James Earl Jones, and singer Willie Nelson into the metaphorical mountain. From there, other users cast their ballots.

Willie Nelson

Jimmy Carter

John McCain

Barack



– all extraordinary people but I have ulterior motives for a couple of them — Witch Hunter (@ThirdChances) May 1, 2022

Richard Petty

James Earl Jones

Dolly Parton

Clint Eastwood — Michael Daly (@Michael95494331) May 1, 2022

Loretta

Clint

President Carter

Dolly



The fact that I only need first names tells you everything. — Greg Hughes (@varrichione) May 1, 2022

After little pushback, Parton has come out on top. The 76-year-old is an icon of music, film, stage, and television, as she’s one of the very few people to be nominated for a Grammy, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy. More importantly, she’s philanthropic without being egotistical. @BillCatlette noted that he “would support @DollyParton for all she quietly does for the public good.” User @avalinedarling gave an honest reason for her huge support: “A Bust of Dolly Parton could move Mountains ;).”

Other geriatric candidates include Henry Winkler, known for playing the Fonz in Happy Days; Julie Andrews, a prolific English actor; Mel Brooks, arguably the greatest comedic director of all time; Marla Gibbs, who played the celebrated character Florence in The Jeffersons; Paul McCartney, founding member of the Beatles; George Takei, Star Trek star turned activist; Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the moon; Carol Burnett, a founding female in the funny business; Elton John, the best-selling English musician; Rita Moreno, Puerto Rican multidisciplinary artist of West Side Story fame; and Samuel L. Jackson, whose film credits include Pulp Fiction, Snakes on a Plane, and The Hateful Eight.

Who’s on your Mount Rushmore of beloved old people? You can contribute to the discussion here.