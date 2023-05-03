Fascinating theory explains why Jordan Peele is so good at crafting one-of-a-kind thrillers
Jordan Peele‘s uncanny ability to create spine-tingling horror movies has captivated film lovers for some time, leaving many wondering about the source of his inspiration. However, one fan believes they have uncovered the identity of his muse.
The answer came in a social media post by Peele’s wife, comedian, and multi-hyphenate creative Chelsea Peretti, who shared a hilarious image of the unusual way she eats cake.
Known for her sharp wit and irreverent sense of humor, Peretti is an award-winning comedian and screenwriter who has worked on iconic shows like Saturday Night Live, The Sarah Silverman Show, and Parks and Recreation. She has written for publications such as Details, The Village Voice, and The Huffington Post (co-founded by her brother, Jonah Peretti), although she’s arguably best known for her portrayal of Gina Linetti in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
For some, the revelation that Peele is married to Peretti was the missing puzzle piece that helped everything fall into place.
Some speculate that with Peretti, a creative thinker, by his side, Peele’s filmmaking style may be more akin to that of a documentary filmmaker.
Peretti’s unconventional cake-eating technique sparked a heated Twitter discussion about the merits and drawbacks of frosting. Its removal struck a nerve with some fans.
After seeing the spurned frosting on Peretti’s plate, some fans began to understand the reasoning behind the idiosyncratic and slightly surreal food displays in Peele’s movies.
While we may never know the full extent of Peretti’s influence on her prodigiously gifted husband, one thing is clear: they are a match made in visionary heaven.