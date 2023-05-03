Fascinating theory explains why Jordan Peele is so good at crafting one-of-a-kind thrillers

Jordan Peele‘s uncanny ability to create spine-tingling horror movies has captivated film lovers for some time, leaving many wondering about the source of his inspiration. However, one fan believes they have uncovered the identity of his muse.

The answer came in a social media post by Peele’s wife, comedian, and multi-hyphenate creative Chelsea Peretti, who shared a hilarious image of the unusual way she eats cake.

i’m still convinced jordan peele’s thrillers are so good because this is his wife and since she is clearly unhinged she’s a great source of inspiration https://t.co/VkHKjc9qh3 — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕟 𝕒𝕔𝕔𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕥 (@heyyitsjanea) May 2, 2023

Known for her sharp wit and irreverent sense of humor, Peretti is an award-winning comedian and screenwriter who has worked on iconic shows like Saturday Night Live, The Sarah Silverman Show, and Parks and Recreation. She has written for publications such as Details, The Village Voice, and The Huffington Post (co-founded by her brother, Jonah Peretti), although she’s arguably best known for her portrayal of Gina Linetti in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

For some, the revelation that Peele is married to Peretti was the missing puzzle piece that helped everything fall into place.

That’s his wife? Explains everything. — SuperSnowMoon (@SuperSnowMoon) May 3, 2023

Some speculate that with Peretti, a creative thinker, by his side, Peele’s filmmaking style may be more akin to that of a documentary filmmaker.

Jordan every time Chelsea does something outlandish: pic.twitter.com/BEDAXWmJjv — 🔆Sunshine Bitch🤸🏽‍♂️🫶🏼 (@gthelilsunshine) May 2, 2023

Peretti’s unconventional cake-eating technique sparked a heated Twitter discussion about the merits and drawbacks of frosting. Its removal struck a nerve with some fans.

The people on here agreeing with this nonsense: JUST DONT EAT CAKE! Have a muffin! Leave the cake to actual cake lovers! pic.twitter.com/Qq1OiyIeDh — Jason (@jason_chadney) September 15, 2018

After seeing the spurned frosting on Peretti’s plate, some fans began to understand the reasoning behind the idiosyncratic and slightly surreal food displays in Peele’s movies.

No doubt she was the inspiration for this 💀 pic.twitter.com/zh4LBQ3UQW — ☆ nina ☆ (@neverendspiral) May 3, 2023

While we may never know the full extent of Peretti’s influence on her prodigiously gifted husband, one thing is clear: they are a match made in visionary heaven.