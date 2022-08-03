‘Ferris Bueller’ star Edie McClurg reportedly the victim of ‘elder abuse’

A new report claims that a star of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Edie McClurg, may be the victim of elder abuse and possible sexual assault.

First reported by TMZ, who reportedly cited new court documents related to the star’s conservatorship, a man named Michael L. Ramos has been living with the actress at her home while she battles dementia.

“According to the docs, Ramos, who is unemployed, has ‘finagled’ his way into Edie’s life and attempted to move her out of California in order to marry her, despite knowing she lacked mental capacity.”

TMZ claims that the court ordered Ramos to stand down on his alleged marriage plans for the actress.

Continuing, TMZ says that the documents include claims from the star’s caregiver alleging that they were assaulted by Ramos. A police report has allegedly been filed for the incident.

According to these documents, Ramos and McClurg have not been romantically involved, but, as she suffers from dementia, her caregiver fears that she has been sexually assaulted without realizing it.

McClurg has been under conservatorship since 2019 when her family asked for one to be put in place to protect her from an “abusive male companion”. This male companion was said to have lived with McClurg for several years prior to the conservatorship being put in place.

While to this date the court has allowed Ramos to live with the actress, a lawyer for the conservatorship has reportedly asked for him to be removed.

While she is most well known for her role as Grace in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, McClurg also starred in Planes, Trains, & Automobiles, Wreck-It Ralph, Cars, and more.