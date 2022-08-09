Fetty Wap arrested for threatening, flashing gun on FaceTime

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on Monday after violating his bail by allegedly threatening to kill someone over FaceTime.

Authorities claim that the rapper had flashed a gun while on a call with someone while he was threatening to kill. This act violated the star’s bail conditions.

U.S attorney for Eastern New York John Marzulli said via NBCnews that the rapper whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II was arrested in Newark, New Jersey on Monday before being indicted in federal court in the Eastern District of New York.

Court documents claim that the government obtained the video from the FaceTime call in which Fetty Wap threatened the person who was not named. The call took place back in December of 2021.

In this clip, Fetty Wap allegedly points the weapon at the camera and says “Imma kill you and everybody you with” continuing to repeat the threat multiple times during the call.

Both possession of a firearm and threatening someone violated the terms of his bail which was set at $50,000 back in October for conspiracy to possess and sell controlled substances. At this time the rapper pleaded not guilty.

According to Fetty Wap’s attorney via the New York Post, he had been entrapped on the call after the person posted a photo of his dead daughter.

“He was very manipulative in trying to get a rise out of Mr. Maxwell, to agitate him in a way no parent would have to face…the death of one’s 4-year-old daughter is something no one should use as a ploy.”

Despite this, a judge ordered that the rapper be detailed.