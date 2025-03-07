FIFA wants to fuel the Drake-Kendrick rivalry with a stage bigger than the Super Bowl

For hip-hop fans experiencing their first rap beef between two undeniable titans, they might not know how these things end. In reality, win or lose, they usually don’t. At best, it becomes a constant battle of one-upmanship. At worst — well, let’s not get into that right now. With that in mind, Drake is gearing up for the inaugural FIFA World Cup halftime show.

The great 2024 rap civil war had its share of winners, but one man undoubtedly left the battleground with a huge L — Drake. Still, nobody can argue that he didn’t hold his own. Whoever threw shots at him, he rushed to the studio and fired back in record time. However, when it came down to him and Kendrick Lamar, a week was all it took to prove Drake was no match for the Compton native. What made him lose respect with fans, however, was how he revealed himself as the world’s biggest sore loser.

Soon, he dropped bizarre diss tracks against LeBron James and filed multiple lawsuits to save face. Instead, that just encouraged more people to mock him — most recently Conan O’Brien, who twisted the blade on the Oscars stage by suggesting he had to lawyer up because of a Drake joke. Now, though, he might be starting his redemption arc. First, he released a joint album with PartyNextDoor, already spawning the club hit Nokia. And now, FIFA President Gianni Infantino might have handed him his most significant lifeline yet.

In 2026, the World Cup — the premier soccer event — returns to North America after more than 30 years. Mexico, Canada, and the United States will co-host, despite their acrimonious trading relationship. The final, however, will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. That match will also feature the first-ever World Cup halftime show, produced by Global Citizen, much like the Super Bowl’s where Kendrick Lamar obliterated Drake’s reputation.

Infantino appeared on Good Day New York to promote this summer’s Club World Cup, and the halftime show inevitably came up. Host Rosanna Scotto was the first to suggest Drake for the 2026 World Cup final. Infantino has never hidden his favoritism for Drake. The two have attended multiple events together, and Drake even helped choose MetLife as the final’s venue.

When asked who would headline the halftime show, Infantino said Chris Martin would design the event. But when he dodged specifics on who would take the stage that night, Scotto pressed him — what about Drake? Infantino replied, “We can create a bit of rivalry. That’s a good idea. I should have his number saved somewhere.”

It remains to be seen whether FIFA will choose Drake — or if he’ll even accept. But turning down the only stage bigger than Kendrick’s potent Super Bowl performance seems unlikely, especially with the World Cup final usually drawing 10 times the viewership.

Despite their rivalry, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are clearly taking hip-hop to new heights. From the Oscars to FIFA, everyone is watching the two biggest rappers, invested in their every move.

