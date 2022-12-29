Florence Pugh emerges as 2022’s best-dressed star

As 2022 comes to a close, we’re fondly recalling all our favorite celebrity moments from the rather fruitful year for film and television. There have been a lot of successful and not-so successful flicks, but top-tier celebrities continue to rule the roost as far as social media are concerned. One of those celebrities is Florence Pugh, who made her acting debut in The Falling (2014) and truly rose to prominence in 2019’s Midsommar. Since then, she’s been an unstoppable force of nature, appearing in the likes of Little Women, Marvel’s Black Widow, Don’t Worry Darling, and her most recent role, the voice of Goldilocks in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Aside from her impressive repertoire, The Evening Standard has named Florence Pugh as its best-dressed celebrity star from 2022’s collection of stunning celebs. “Florence is enthusiastic about beautiful things,” said her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray in a 2020 interview with British Vogue. “She has a unique way of looking at the world, and fashion is an extension of this.” Back in 2020, Corbin-Murray described Pugh’s fashion sense as “bold, fearless, quirky, elegant,” a statement which still applies to her wardrobe today. It was most notably Pugh’s hot-pink tulle “naked dress” that dominated the headlines when it turned heads at the Valentino Couture show in Paris. There’s just no stopping Pugh, whose knock-out looks have won over the internet.

this genre of florence pugh pictures pic.twitter.com/r95UrZtj4i — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) December 29, 2022

florence pugh the goddess that you are pic.twitter.com/X6Vp48ygA0 — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) December 24, 2022

it’s florence pugh pink era! pic.twitter.com/TNY8G9a6sj — comfort for florries (@florrycomfort) October 7, 2022

We can expect even more from Pugh in 2023, especially as her acting career reaching new heights with scheduled appearances in A Good Person, Oppenheimer, and Dune: Part Two. Marvel fans can also hope — in the near-distant future — that Florence reprises her role as Yelena Belova in some upcoming project, perhaps the next Avengers film? She stole the show in Disney Plus’ Hawkeye, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume that she’s returning to the franchise sooner rather than later. In fact, we’re still holding out hope for the Kate Bishop/Yelena Belova buddy-cop-style series.

Here’s to 2023 and more stunning looks from Pugh on the way.