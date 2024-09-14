‘Fly in the face of everything Harry has said’: King Charles might just succeed in alienating Prince Harry from Princess Diana’s family as well

As Prince Harry continues his legal battle with the U.K. government, his father, King Charles III, remains conspicuously silent. And now, this blatant lack of support from the monarch, which has already distanced the Duke from his brother and his family, threatens to drive a wedge between Harry and his mother’s side of the family, the Spencers.

Harry has been vocal about his concerns regarding his family’s safety when visiting the U.K. Since stepping down as a senior royal in 2020, Harry lost his right to taxpayer-funded security, a decision he’s been fighting in court. The Duke of Sussex has repeatedly stated that it’s unsafe for him, his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children to visit Britain without adequate protection.

King Charles, who ascended to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in 2022, has the power to significantly influence this situation. As the reigning monarch, his word carries considerable weight in matters of state security, meaning he has the power to potentially solve the matter with a simple phone call. However, the Royal patriarch has chosen to turn a deaf ear to Harry, neither publicly supporting his son’s plea nor intervening on his behalf. Ultimately, the King’s inaction can further ostracize the Duke by preventing him from keeping in touch with the Spencers as well.

King Charles III’s refusal to help Prince Harry widens the Royal rift

"[Prince Harry] considered that the decision was being imposed upon him 'without a sensible amount of consultation as some form of punishment for protecting my family and putting them first'."



The royal family uses security as a form of control and punishment. Thinking of Diana. pic.twitter.com/uyI22ep9Py — Caeso_K 🪷 (@Caeso_K) February 28, 2024

King Charles’ royal silence is not just straining Harry’s relationship with his immediate family but could potentially impact his connection to his mother’s side as well. The Spencers, notably Harry’s uncle Charles, Earl Spencer, have maintained a close relationship with the Duke despite Harry’s controversial decision to abandon the Royals and cross the ocean. Recent reports even suggest that the Earl has invited Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas at Althorp House, Princess Diana’s childhood home.

A Christmas with family sounds lovely, for sure. However, accepting such an invitation would be fraught with complications. Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond pointed out that if Harry were to visit his Uncle this December, “it would fly in the face of everything Harry has said about security.” After all, “He has repeatedly said he believes it’s unsafe to bring his wife and children to the UK without a guarantee of official security.”

This puts Harry in a difficult position. On one hand, he yearns to maintain connections with his mother’s family and honor her memory. On the other, he’s been adamant about the security risks his family faces in the UK. Accepting the Spencers’ invitation without resolving the security issue could contradict his previous statements and potentially weaken his legal case. Since the legal case remains a throne on his side, the Sussexs’ chance to get close with Diana’s family and finding the familial bonds that evade them on Harry’s other side of the family are getting bleaker.

Charles’ silence also adds another complicated depth due to this context. That’s because his inaction could be interpreted as indifference to his son’s concerns. Or even worse, his tacit approval of the current security arrangements. Whatever the reason, getting in the way of Harry’s Christmas rendezvous will surely put even more strain on the delicate relationship between the father and son. There’s still time for a Christmas miracle to happen. Still, Royal watchers shouldn’t hold their breaths.

