Former ‘NYPD Blue’ star Kim Delaney let off felony assault for special reasoning

Kim Delaney, an Emmy-winning actress famous for playing Detective Diane Russell on NYPD Blue, faced an arrest recently.

She and her husband, James Morgan, were arrested on March 29, 2025, after a reported domestic disturbance at their home in Marina del Rey. The incident resulted in felony assault charges against Delaney and misdemeanor domestic violence charges against Morgan. However, both were released without formal charges due to a lack of evidence.

As reported by People, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at their house on Saturday morning. After investigating, Delaney was arrested for allegedly trying to hit Morgan with her car, which led to felony assault charges.

Morgan was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence. Delaney was held without bail until Tuesday, while Morgan was released after posting a $20,000 bond. They were both set to appear in court on April 1, but the hearing was canceled.

Kim Delaney will not face charges of felony assault

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

The District Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges against either Delaney or Morgan, citing insufficient evidence. This decision emphasizes how vital evidence is in criminal cases. The prosecution could not move forward without enough evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. The lack of strong evidence likely resulted from various factors, including conflicting stories from Delaney and Morgan about what happened that weekend.

Additionally, a lack of physical proof, like serious injuries or supporting witness accounts, likely contributed to this decision. The timeline showed a complicated situation. The trouble started on Friday when Delaney reported domestic violence against Morgan after he left their home. He returned the next day, which led to another call to the police. When officers arrived, they collected information and evidence from both sides, resulting in their arrests. However, the investigation did not produce enough strong evidence to fulfill the legal requirements for a successful case.

Delaney has had a career lasting several decades and has appeared in many popular TV shows and miniseries. She gained fame for her role at NYPD Blue, but this isn’t Delaney’s first run-in with the law. She previously faced a DUI arrest and a conviction that led to probation and community service. The District Attorney mentioned that the decision could be reviewed if new evidence or witness statements come to light. Ultimately, the lack of reliable evidence determined the case’s outcome, regardless of how serious the claims initially seemed.

