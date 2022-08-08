Frank Ocean is selling a $25k diamond sex toy

Beloved artist Frank Ocean, not content with making brilliant albums and winning Grammys, has decided to hone in on a whole new market: the sex toy industry.

Because sex sells and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop was so well received, the rapper has launched a sex toy that costs more than a car. Get as hard as diamonds with Frank Ocean’s gold and diamond encrusted cock ring from his luxury brand Homer. All for the low price of $25,570, so it’s definitely something you can buy without too much afterthought.

It’s not even the most expensive thing his brand is selling with necklaces worth over $650,000. Unlike the necklace though, you probably won’t get to flaunt your $25k apparatus anytime soon without getting into legal trouble. 18-karat gold cock ring. A must-have for any person out on the town.

Twitter was in astonishment with the announcement, with Ocean posting the cock ring onto his Instagram Story. Nothing symbolizes the internet age like swiping onto a $25k sex toy after presumably seeing several pictures of kittens, maybe an infographic from an activist, or a family photo.

However, one user has thought of a clever alternate use for the phallic adornment: use it to propose to your partner!

proposing to my gf with the frank ocean cock ring — kirb (@kirbstuds) August 7, 2022

babe what’s wrong? why aren’t you wearing your $25,000 cock ring designed by frank ocean? pic.twitter.com/AQqcUtA6fw — joshua gutterman tranen (👽super⭐️) (@jdgtranen) August 7, 2022

It’s a ballsy move to sell the ring, make an announcement on your social channels, all while fans are patiently waiting for another studio album.

frank ocean selling a cock ring instead of coming out with an album pic.twitter.com/d5EvgCWTVy — Cindy ツ︎ (@cindyg736) August 7, 2022

everyone opening frank ocean story pic.twitter.com/baMfT4QaiX — fawn (@fawndeeznutz) August 6, 2022

normalize gifting the homies the new frank ocean homer cock ring — dripothée chalamet💅 (@ssteamtank) August 6, 2022

Is this even the strangest thing a celebrity has ever sold? Who is going to purchase this? More importantly, what influencer is going to show off them wearing such a thing? So many questions remain unanswered. At least fans know that Ocean is busy doing something while he isn’t releasing an album.

If your heart’s desire is a $25k Frank Ocean approved cock ring, it’s currently available from Homer.