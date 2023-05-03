Friend of Katy Perry says she doesn’t care about the backlash from her criticisms on ‘American Idol’

These days, pop star Katy Perry seems to be more known for her antics on the legacy singing competition show American Idol than for her music. The reactions she’s getting, some very critical, don’t bother her at all, at least that’s what her friends are saying.

Perry, who’s been a part of the show since 2018, has faced heavy criticism this season especially. Per Page Six, she’s been accused of “mom-shaming” contestant Sara Beth, a mid 20s mom of three by calling her “Honey” and telling her she had been “laying on the table too much.”

Liebe fired back on TikTok, saying, “There was a joke that was made that’s gotten a lot of attention, and I’ve gotten a lot of people reaching out to me asking how I’m feeling,” she said. While the video was taken down, Page Six transcribed most of it.

“It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful,” Liebe said. “I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom-shaming is super lame and I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom and it’s hard enough to be a woman.”

She also criticized a contestant Nutsa Buzaladze’s shimmery outfit, which elicited boos from the audience.

“Nutsa, every time you take the stage it’s like you glitter bomb the stage,” she said. “Listen, one thing that I would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that is going to be hard.”

Finally, she was accused of taking one contestants special moment away from them after her favorite singer Elijah McCormick was eliminated. Wé Ani sang “Skyfall” by Adele and wasn’t eliminated, but all Perry wanted to talk about was how McCormick was gone. Per the NY Post:

“Wé, oh my god. I’m just so shook right now. First of all, shook by the results, and I’m also shook by that song is so dramatic. There’s so much drama going through my body right now I need a nap. But the truth is, America, you guys have the votes. You’re the ones voting and if you’re not voting, you’re not using your voice. Your faves aren’t safe. So from now on, vote for who you want to see in the Top 12.”

So how does she feel about all the backlash? A source told Page Six she doesn’t mind at all.

“Katy isn’t fazed by the backlash. This has been a roller-coaster season with a lot of great talent, so she is just doing her job.” The source went on to say that Perry’s sense of humor is “unique” and doesn’t always “translate well on camera,” but that she “never has any ill intent.”

“She’s a mentor and a friend to the contestants,” the source said. All of the drama is apparently having an effect, because multiple outlets are reporting that Perry will be replaced soon, albeit temporarily.

American Idol airs at 8 P.M. on Sunday and Monday nights on ABC.