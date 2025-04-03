‘Friends’ star David Schwimmer shares shocking feelings on the iconic theme song

David Schwimmer, the beloved actor known for his portrayal of Ross Geller in the iconic sitcom Friends, recently spoke on the show in a podcast. He revealed a surprising and unexpected aspect of his relationship with the show’s enduring legacy: his complex feelings towards its theme song, I’ll Be There for You.

In a candid conversation on the Making a Scene podcast, Schwimmer shared an intimate account of his evolving emotional connection to the tune. He spoke on an initial period of intense negativity that eventually gave way to a renewed appreciation, but that took time. For a considerable time after Friends concluded its ten-season run in 2004, Schwimmer confessed to having a deeply negative response to hearing the show’s theme song.

The constant exposure—ubiquitous in interviews, appearances, and even simply turning on the television—became an overwhelming trigger. This negative association stemmed from more than just the song’s repetition; it was inextricably linked to a period of intense pressure and the often difficult realities of the show’s unprecedented success. He experienced an overwhelming sense of anonymity lost, punctuated by jarring moments like being mobbed at LAX and the subsequent realization that his privacy was gone.

David Schwimmer owes so much to a song he hated

While initially a dream, EW reported that the fame that Friends brought came with its own set of anxieties and challenges that significantly impacted his emotional well-being. Schwimmer’s initial career path after college showcased the disparity between the early, ambitious actor and the famous one he would eventually become. Although Schwimmer quickly moved to Los Angeles with the confidence of youth, fueled by an agent’s promise to make him a star, the reality of Hollywood was significantly less glamorous.

He found himself working odd jobs, waiting tables, and accepting small acting roles, far from the instant success he initially envisioned. He recalled even serving divorce papers to Rod Stewart, a rather incongruous experience for someone harboring aspirations of acting stardom.

Schwimmer’s breakthrough role as Ross Geller in Friends was not the result of a direct audition but rather a consequence of a previous encounter with the show’s creators. Schwimmer said, “It was such an amazing professional and creative, life-changing chapter and we loved each other. There was so much love, the crew, the cast, the writers, it was just an incredible collaborative experience,” he remembered. “Part of us knew we’d never experience anything like it again.”

His perspective on Friends‘ success and the show’s longevity is complex. While acknowledging its life-altering impact on his career and personal life, Schwimmer also believed that the show potentially overstayed its welcome towards the end of its run. Schwimmer said, “At the same time, yeah, there was part of me at least that was ready for the next chapter. It felt like it was coming to a natural end; maybe even overstayed its welcome a bit, but we were having so much fun doing it. It was time. I was ready for what’s next.”

The turning point in his relationship with the theme song came unexpectedly, through his daughter, Cleo. Upon discovering the show at approximately age nine, Cleo’s joyful reaction to the sitcom, including its theme song, fundamentally altered Schwimmer’s perspective. Hearing his daughter’s laughter as she watched Friends softened his negative reaction and transformed it into something positive.

Post-Friends, Schwimmer has pursued his passion for directing, helming episodes of Friends itself and other series, including Matt LeBlanc’s Joey. He also took on challenging acting roles, including the portrayal of Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson. Friends may have been hard to deal with, but it did a lot of good for him.

