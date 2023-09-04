From Adam Sandler to Chris Hemsworth, these actors’ kids all made cameos in their movies

In Hollywood, it's not uncommon to find the same last names popping up again and again in the credits.

Hollywood is the glittering mecca where talent, dreams, and occasionally family legacies collide in a breathtaking display of glitz and glamour – and if you’ve been a die-hard cinephile for a hot minute, you’ve probably caught sight of those all-too-familiar surnames that just love to make an appearance in the credits. Behold the age-old concept of nepotism: a timeless practice where merit surrenders its throne and kinship claims the crown. Or, to put it politely in Hollywood terms, cute moments shared on-screen by parents and their children.

Take — for example — Adam Sandler. Anyone who has seen his films understands that they are often family affairs. Sunny and Sadie, his daughters, have appeared in several of his movies, including Grown Ups, Blended, and Jack and Jill. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Sandler’s new film, also stars his daughter Sadie Sandler in the lead role. The film garnered favorable reviews, with critics praising Sadie’s performance.

Chris Hemsworth is another example. Hemsworth’s kids had cameo roles in the movie Love and Thunder, even though Hemsworth has expressed concern in interviews about his children following in his footsteps by becoming actors, despite giving them a taste of the Hollywood lifestyle. This Hollywood tradition, nonetheless, has been there for decades, even during the years of the great Judy Garland. Many stars’ children, not only Adam Sandler and Chris Hemsworth, have appeared in their parents’ films over the years and will continue to do so, much to the delight and chagrin of fans and critics alike. Here are some of the most well-known parent-and-child cameos.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne in Maleficent (2014)

Few celebrities in Hollywood can compare to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in terms of star power. So, it’s no surprise that the media followed their eccentric family closely during the couple’s time together. So, when their daughter Vivienne appeared in the 2014 fantasy picture Maleficent, it was a pleasant surprise and an exciting look at the intersections of family, fame, and film. Angelina Jolie portrays the film’s eponymous fairy – a strong but misunderstood figure.

Amid the vast vistas and elaborate CGI, there is a touching scene between a young Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) and Maleficent. Vivienne, Jolie’s daughter, plays the young Aurora. Jolie has already revealed that her daughter was selected for the role because other children were too frightened to audition. However, Vivienne wasn’t scared to approach Jolie since she had seen her mother undergo a similar change before and knew what to expect.

Tom Hanks’s daughter Elizabeth in Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, is widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time because of the moving performance of the title character. Many scenes in the film, such as Forrest’s famous “run” and his touching bond with Lieutenant Dan, will stay with spectators long after seeing it. While many will understandably remember the film for its memorable sequences and lines, they may have missed a touching cameo by Tom Hanks’ real-life daughter, Elizabeth Hanks.

“Lizzy,” as she is known, portrayed the character of a schoolgirl on the bus who would not give little Forrest a seat next to her. The difficulty Forrest encountered because of his leg braces and the stigma associated with being different was not limited to this brief occasion. It’s a short scene, but it represents Forrest’s struggles because of his leg braces and the stigma of being different.

Denzel Washington’s son John David in Malcolm X (1992)

Denzel Washington’s performance as Malcolm X in the biographical drama from 1992 is widely regarded as one of his finest. Spike Lee’s film traces the life of the civil rights activist, touching on his childhood trauma, incarceration, conversion to Islam, and eventual assassination. Denzel gives a commanding performance throughout the film, evoking the spirit and charisma of the real-life figure he portrays. Despite all the heartfelt moments and powerful speeches, one little sequence stands out: a cameo by Denzel’s son, John David Washington.

John David plays a student in a Harlem classroom in Malcolm X. The teacher asks the children what they want to be when they grow up. John David, who was only nine years old, declares firmly, “I want to be a lawyer.” Although brief, that moment is loaded with meaning because it represents hope, strength, and the prospect of change — all concepts crucial to the larger story of Malcolm X’s life. This cameo serves as a link between the generations. Denzel, who plays a character who highlights the importance of information, education, and empowerment for Black Americans, is juxtaposed with his son, depicting a vision of that promise realized. It’s a powerful visual representation of hope and aspiration.

Meryl Streep’s daughter Mamie Gummer in Heartburn (1986)

Meryl Streep is known for her chameleon-like ability to delve deeply into her characters. However, beyond the glitz of the silver screen, there’s a heartwarming narrative that ties Streep’s illustrious career to her family. One such story is the appearance of her daughter, Mamie Gummer, in the 1986 film Heartburn. Heartburn — directed by Mike Nichols and based on Nora Ephron’s semi-autobiographical novel — is a dramedy about the ups and downs of Rachel (played by Streep) and Mark (played by Jack Nicholson).

Streep’s real-life daughter, Mamie Gummer, played her on-screen child, Annie. Gummer made her film debut at age two, sharing the screen with her legendary mother. Despite her modest role, given her age, it became a stunning snapshot of reality mixing effortlessly with fiction. Gummer’s early introduction to the world of movies appeared prophetic since she would later follow in her mother’s footsteps.

Jon Voight’s daughter Angelina Jolie in Lookin’ to Get Out (1972)

Before she was a household name, Angelina Jolie made her acting debut in Hal Ashby’s 1982 picture Lookin’ to Get Out – which Jolie’s father also helped write. Lookin’ to Get Out tells the story of two gamblers, played by Voight and Burt Young, who try to win big in Las Vegas to pay off a debt. This film has lots of comedy, tension, and introspection into friendship. Among the many supporting acts is a young Angelina Jolie, who briefly appears as Tosh, the daughter of Jon Voight’s character.

It was an uncredited role, yet it started one of Hollywood’s most significant careers. The film offers a fleeting but endearing insight into Angelina’s natural on-screen charisma, even as a child. By the time the picture was released, Jon Voight was already a well-known actor in Hollywood, having received critical praise for parts in films such as Midnight Cowboy and Deliverance. Introducing his daughter to the cinematic world this way was serendipitous, a torch-passing moment many might not have recognized then.

Will Smith’s sons Jaden and Trey in Men in Black II (2002)

Among Will Smith’s many popular films, the Men in Black franchise stands out for its unique blend of science fiction, comedy, and action. A few short but noteworthy scenes in Men in Black II, the sequel to the 1997 hit, surprised fans. Smith’s boys — Jaden and Trey — appeared on screen, though briefly, marking a memorable cinematic family moment.

Before becoming a success with films like The Pursuit of Happyness and The Karate Kid, young Jaden Smith’s cameo in the movie was as a child who notices the MIB car going upside-down in a tunnel.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a visually stunning and emotionally charged exploration of a man — played by Brad Pitt — who ages backward. The film, based on a short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald from 1922, is a touching tale about the passage of time, love, grief, and the unpredictability of life’s ups and downs.

Within its convoluted storyline and extensive cinematic passages, there is a delicate and loving cameo that cinematically intertwines the real-life bond between Brad Pitt and his daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The audience witnesses a father-daughter moment as Brad Pitt’s character, Benjamin, cradles his infant daughter Caroline, played by Shiloh. This tiny but significant part lent a dimension of authenticity to the film, giving fans a brief insight into the off-screen dynamics of the Jolie-Pitt family.

Will Smith’s daughter Willow in I Am Legend (2007)

I Am Legend features one of Will Smith’s most emotionally charged performances. The film portrays Dr. Robert Neville as the last human in a devastated New York City that has been overrun by the infected, and it’s a compelling story of isolation, survival, and the will to persevere. The relationship between Neville and his daughter Marley is the most heartbreaking aspect of the film despite the gripping plot and eerie imagery. Willow Smith, Will’s actual daughter, plays Marley, adding another layer of realism to their relationship.

Willow’s portrayal of Marley serves as an emotional anchor for viewers. Her innocent yet intelligent conversations with her on-screen (and off-screen) father offer a glimpse into life before the disaster. These scenes starkly contrast Neville’s solitary existence among the ruins, underlining the depth of his loss and his unwavering determination to discover a solution to preserve humanity, if not the planet, then at least his beloved daughter’s memory.

Judy Garland’s daughter Liza Minnelli in In the Good Old Summertime (1949)

Liza Minnelli made her film debut in the 1949 classic In the Good Old Summertime – a musical romance centered on the employees of a Chicago record store. The film is well-remembered for its captivating story, memorable songs, and the adorable cameo by Judy Garland’s daughter, Liza – then two years old. In The Good Old Summertime, a forerunner to the modern romantic comedy You’ve Got Mail, the film builds to a touching Christmas scene as it reveals the love-hate dynamic between Judy Garland and Van Johnson’s characters.

This climax adds sweetness, with little Liza Minnelli appearing as Garland’s on-screen daughter. While Liza’s screen time is brief, her presence is a poignant nod to the legacy of talent she would inherit and cultivate in her later years. To see Judy — an icon in her own right — sharing a cinematic moment with her daughter provides a glimpse into the real-life bond they shared off-camera.