From Maggie Johnson to Christina Sandera, Clint Eastwood’s partners, explained

Clint Eastwood‘s romantic journey has been as varied and eventful as his illustrious career. Each partnership significantly shaped the man behind the legend, from his long-standing first marriage to his final relationship with Christina Sandera.

The early years: Maggie Johnson

Eastwood’s first significant relationship was with Maggie Johnson, whom he met in 1953. Their romance blossomed quickly, leading to marriage just months after their initial encounter.

Johnson, a model at the time, became Eastwood’s anchor during his early years in Hollywood. Their union lasted for over three decades, during which they had two children, Kyle and Alison. However, their marriage was far from conventional. Eastwood’s rising stardom and numerous affairs strained their relationship. Despite the challenges, Johnson remained a constant presence in Eastwood’s life, even after their separation in 1978 and subsequent divorce in 1984.

The controversial years: Sondra Locke

While still married to Johnson, Eastwood began a tumultuous relationship with actress Sondra Locke in 1975. Their partnership, both on and off-screen, lasted for 14 years and resulted in several successful films. However, their relationship was marred by controversy and legal battles that would continue long after their separation.

Their affair ultimately led to the dissolution of Eastwood’s marriage to Johnson. The end of their relationship was equally dramatic, with Locke filing not one, but two major lawsuits against Eastwood.

In 1989, when their relationship ended, Locke filed a palimony lawsuit against Eastwood. The case was settled out of court in 1990, with Eastwood agreeing to set up a $1.5 million development and directing deal for Locke at Warner Bros., the studio he frequently worked with. However, this settlement would later become the basis for an even more contentious legal battle. In 1995, Locke sued Eastwood again, this time for fraud. The lawsuit alleged that the Warner Bros. deal was essentially a sham, orchestrated by Eastwood to get her to drop the original palimony suit.

Locke’s fraud lawsuit against Eastwood was based on several damning allegations. She claimed that Eastwood had not only compensated Warner Bros. to keep her out of work but had actively sabotaged her career prospects. This accusation painted a picture of the actor using his considerable influence in Hollywood to blacklist his former partner effectively. Eastwood, for his part, dismissed Locke’s claims as a “dime-novel plot” during his testimony. However, the case was eventually settled out of court, with Locke reportedly receiving a substantial sum, though the exact amount was not disclosed.

A brief interlude: Frances Fisher

In the late 1980s, Eastwood found himself drawn to actress Frances Fisher. Their relationship, though short-lived, resulted in the birth of their daughter, Francesca, in 1993. Fisher described their initial meeting as “love at first sight,” but their romance was not destined to last.

The end of their relationship was attributed to Eastwood’s infidelity, particularly his ongoing affair with Jacelyn Reeves while still involved with Fisher. However, both Fisher and Eastwood have maintained a cordial relationship since their split, especially for the sake of their daughter Francesca.

The second marriage: Dina Ruiz

Eastwood’s second marriage was to news anchor Dina Ruiz in 1996. Despite the 35-year age gap, the couple seemed to have found happiness together. They welcomed a daughter, Morgan, and Ruiz even appeared in cameo roles in some of Eastwood’s films. Their relationship garnered significant media attention, partly due to the reality show “Mrs. Eastwood & Company,” which featured Dina and their daughter.

After 17 years of marriage, the couple separated in 2013, with both parties moving on to new relationships. Dina began dating Scott Fisher, a childhood friend, while Clint started a fleeting relationship with Erica Tomlinson-Fisher, Scott’s ex-wife.

The latest chapter: Christina Sandera

In his later years, Eastwood found companionship with Christina Sandera. The couple met in 2014 when Sandera was working as a hostess at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel. Despite keeping their relationship relatively private, they made several public appearances together, including at the 2015 Academy Awards. Sandera was warmly embraced by Eastwood’s family, who often joined them at events and celebrations.

Their relationship seemed to bring a sense of calm to Eastwood’s personal life, with the actor preferring to maintain a low profile in their shared home in Carmel-by-the-Sea. Tragically, Christina Sandera passed away on July 19, 2024, marking the end of Eastwood’s last known romantic relationship. Eastwood described her as “a lovely, caring woman” and expressed that he would miss her very much.

