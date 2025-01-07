From matching tattoos to red carpet appearances: Angelina Jolie flaunts her closer bond with her children after finalizing divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is making headlines again, not just for her stunning red-carpet appearances but for the bond she shares with her children. Since finalizing her tumultuous divorce from Brad Pitt last month, Jolie has been more open than ever about her life as a doting yet unconventional mother of six. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that individuality and freedom of expression reign supreme in the Jolie household.

The Oscar-winning star of Girl, Interrupted revealed in December that several of her children already share her love for body art. Eldest sons Maddox, 23, and Pax, 21, reportedly have matching bird tattoos that mirror Jolie’s ink, symbolizing their unbreakable connection. And as if tattoos weren’t enough, daughter Zahara, 19, recently turned heads with her dazzling display of piercings at the Golden Globe Awards.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, Zahara, 19, accompanied her mom to the star-studded event, sporting a jaw-dropping 28 piercings — 14 in one ear, 12 in the other, plus a diamond nose stud and a bold septum ring. While Zahara’s edgy look had everyone talking, Jolie wasn’t far behind, showing off her collection of earrings and a statement ear cuff. The mother-daughter duo looked effortlessly glamorous when they stood together on the red carpet, proving that style and self-expression run deep in the family.

Angelina Jolie arrives with her daughter Zahara to the golden globes. pic.twitter.com/RfcJuMmZ7S — 𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓪 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓿𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵 (@yourfavnook) January 6, 2025

Jolie, who’s currently filming Stitches in Paris, took a break from her busy schedule to attend the awards ceremony, where she was spotted catching up with longtime friend Salma Hayek. The two actresses forged a close bond while filming Marvel’s Eternals in 2021. In the movie, Jolie played the fierce warrior Thena, while Hayek portrayed Ajak, the Eternal group’s spiritual leader. Their friendship has deepened since, with Hayek even joining the cast of Jolie’s upcoming film Without Blood.

The project, which Jolie directed, has also become a family affair. Sons Maddox and Pax worked on the set as part of the assistant director team — a move that further proves Jolie’s commitment to nurturing her children’s talents while keeping them close to her. Speaking about their experience, Hayek shared with People at the Toronto International Film Festival that Jolie was “very professional” with her sons, adding that they earned the respect of the crew through their hard work. “They are very serious about what they do,” Hayek gushed and called the dynamic “kind of fun” but also deeply professional.

It’s clear that Jolie runs her sets much like she runs her home: with discipline, love, and a healthy dose of freedom. Hayek even described their role reversal during the making of Without Blood, explaining, “In [Eternals], I was a little bit of a mother figure to her. In this movie, I felt like she was my motherly figure because she would come to the set and run it like a family.”

Jolie’s family-oriented approach has become a hallmark of her new chapter since divorcing Pitt. Whether it’s bonding over matching tattoos, supporting her children’s creative ventures, or simply dazzling alongside them on the red carpet, she’s showing everyone, including her ex, what it means to be a single mom in Hollywood.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, has been granted her request to legally drop ‘Pitt’ from her surname.



She will now go by Shiloh Jolie. pic.twitter.com/NCAEBOv7N4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 20, 2024

As for the Babylon actor, he’s been trying to reconnect with his children but to no avail. In December, he was allegedly “begging” to spend time with them on his 61st birthday on Dec. 18, but it was impossible because many of them had already severed their ties with their estranged father. Of their six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne — only the two youngest are believed to maintain contact with him.

