Gabbi Hanna Compares Herself To Britney Spears In Latest Interview

Former Vine star Gabbi Hanna has had a turbulent career after moving from the short-form video platform to YouTube. While she initially began transitioning her content by doing vlogs and story times, she eventually began deteriorating due to being under the constant, vigilant eyes of commentary channels commentating on her many slip-ups over the course of her career.

Recommended Videos

From that point forward, the content creator would constantly bounce back and force from trying to boost her image to landing herself in scandal after scandal. After finally seeming to be on the up-and-up, Gabbi made some puzzling comments comparing herself to international icon Britney Spears that has netizens scratching their heads.

In an interview with Oxford University Union Society, Gabbi Hanna spoke about her experiences online, particularly citing the ongoing harassment she’s had to endure throughout her career. At one point in the interview, she says:

I’m literally doing slam poetry about kids dying on the streets, and you open up the comments and section – ‘nurse, she’s out again’, ‘somebody help her, she’s crazy’ – and I’m like, ‘oh we’re all free Britney, free Britney’ until this successful, talented girl is doing real stuff and being constantly told she’s crazy, constantly being gaslighted when I’m telling you I’m fine.

In the interview, Gabbi calls out fans by bringing up the “Free Britney” movement, which was a public movement that aimed to aide in freeing Britney Spears from her conservatorship that began in 2008 that took away the pop star’s autonomy and financial independence, all of which her controlled by Spears’ father. Many fans feel like the comparison is “Apples and Oranges” at best, but Gabbi continued in the interview, exclaiming that she doesn’t understand why her audience thinks she’s crazy.

Why am I the crazy one, when you’re watching me living my dream?

Gabbi does open up and talk about how much she’s struggled with internet fame and growing her career, something that even the most cold-hearted can appreciate. However, it’s still evident that every time Gabbi returns to the internet, she struggles to handle even the slightest bit of trolling – something that everyone knows just fuels them to continue.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy