‘Game of Thrones’ creator George R.R. Martin shares his look for the new ‘Barbie’ movie

Through its unique story arc and a laudable take on feminism, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has succeeded in impressing a vast majority of the viewers; amongst them is the creator of possibly one of the biggest fantasy franchises, George R.R. Martin.

The author tweeted his photo displaying the outfit he wore to watch the movie with his wife, which includes a pink bow and a pink boa wrapped around his neck. He posted the picture alongside a snap of Margot Robbie dressed as the ‘quintessential Barbie’ from the film, writing:

“I went to see Barbie with my wife: she said pink is my color. #ImKenough”

It is true that the movie’s attempts at rebranding an image stereotyping women into a feminist icon have added a new significance to the color pink. Through the film, Gerwig successfully challenged the patriarchal undertones that, until now, dictated the association of color almost exclusively with femininity. With a majority of viewers, males and females alike, turning up to watch the movie in pink, we can say Gerwig has done an excellent job in reinforcing and popularizing gender neutrality around the color.

While many users’ replies to Martin’s tweet and picture echoed a similar sentiment, there are a few others who, after seeing their favorite author dressed in the best-suited attire for the movie, were reminded of the author’s own contribution to the fantasy world.

One of which includes the unfinished book series of A Song of Ice and Fire. Despite the two major television adaptations, Martin’s inability to complete the series earned him the title of “definitely low kenergy” from a user while others questioned if he would ever finish the series anytime soon.

All that aside, Martin’s tweet is the talk of the town now and is inspiring even more love for Gerwig’s classic.