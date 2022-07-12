Aww: ‘Stranger Things’ star adopted a stray dog he found on set in season four

In extremely on-brand news for the Stranger Things cast, Gaten Matarazzo apparently adopted a stray dog he found on set of the show’s fourth season. Bless him.

Breakout star and Doja Cat‘s new crush Joseph Quinn told co-star Jamie Campbell Bower and Brazilian YouTube channel Foquinha that Matarazzo found the dog at the trailer park area on set. He then took it in.

“So when we were filming in the trailer park, there was this very, very, very sweet dog that I don’t think was being looked after that well. He was very, very sweet. “He was kinda roaming around the set and everyone fell in love with him. And Gaten really fell in love with him. Then the next day he showed me a photo of him on the way to his house in New Jersey and he was like, ‘yeah, got ‘em’. “It’s very revealing of Gaten’s very large heart. And yeah, I think he now has that dog, that’s kinda a pretty funny thing.”

Campbell Bower, who was unaware of this story before Quinn brought it up in the interview, then chimed in.

“I’m just emotionally shook by that story. It’s so nice. That’s lovely.”

Funnily enough, a baby-faced Matarazzo told an interviewer back in 2016 via Twitter he wanted Dustin to have a dog because he wanted to hug one.

I agree, the gang needs a dog next season @GatenM123 pic.twitter.com/XDEVRULkwG — AL3000 (@althestallion) September 8, 2016

In other news, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi felt the need to say that the show ruined Kate Bush‘s iconic track “Running Up That Hill”. Okay, Korg.

You can catch Stranger Things on Netflix.