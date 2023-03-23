Gentle reminder that Lindsay Lohan once recreated an iconic Marilyn Monroe moment wearing an ankle monitor

From Parent Trap to Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan was America’s sweetheart as she waved and innocently smiled her way through the Hollywood scene to the next step in that life. Not everyone gets in trouble, but she did it in style and she was given nice ankle jewelry to wear for a while courtesy of law enforcement that she proudly wore as she resurrected the legendary Marilyn Monroe white dress over the vent moment.

Her run-ins with the law seem to begin in 2007 when she was arrested for a DUI although she had been court-ordered to rehab a number of times before that incident, which implies she must have had smaller run-ins with the law prior. She was awarded the ankle bracelet in 2011 after several incidences of her being on probation and missing court dates or failing to comply with court orders. She was actually incarcerated but due to overcrowding, she was sent home and they gave her a nice ankle accessory for her troubles.

It was in this time frame that she took the infamous picture which brings back to life one of the most iconic actresses. In a beautiful white dress, Lohan stands over a vent and as it blows, she shows off her beautiful ankle monitor in style. This image truly says, “No [beep] given!”

10 years ago today, lindsay lohan recreated marilyn monroe's air vent moment with an ankle monitor pic.twitter.com/dygMFWMRDu — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) March 22, 2023

Lohan’s on the cusp of yet more legal troubles, currently, as she’s been fined for promoting crypto without disclosing that she was getting paid for it. She didn’t do it alone — she was joined by Jake Paul, Lil Yachty, Ne-Yo, Soulja Boy, Austin Mahone, Akon, and a porn star named Kendra Lust. How all that works is a high SEC priority, but it all started with crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun failing to register — but remembering to sell — crypto asset securities. A big no-no with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but a big yes-yes with those entrepreneurial souls attempting to move away from finance regulations.

Moving forward!

She’s trending today on the Internet either for the $400,000 fine she had to pay to the SEC, or the fact that she recently revealed she’s pregnant!

MOTHER — Urban Decay (@UrbanDecay) March 22, 2023

Is this a fair assessment? Let the fans sort this one out.

more iconic than marilyn monroe — erin (@toryhaterr) March 22, 2023

Marilyn Monroe didn’t have a bracelet and this is her pose. She’s the one that made it famous, but the bracelet makes it badass.

Nothing says sexy badass more — _Uzumaki (@dejuwonMUSK) March 22, 2023

When people love a celebrity, they love her no matter what. Dysfunctional and all!

Dysfunctional, I love it — 𝓑𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓽𝓔𝓭𝓰𝓮𝓭𝓙𝓲𝓷𝔁 💫 (@chermarie_lewis) March 22, 2023

Between announcements of her pregnancy…

Inside Lindsay Lohan’s Pregnancy and How It’s Bringing Her Family ‘Closer Together’ https://t.co/Bqm5GGa0ch — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) March 23, 2023

Is this SEC news story being blown way out of proportion?

SEC Brings Charges Against Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul, Soulja Boy, and Akon in Crypto Scamhttps://t.co/o2xMdcREZH — Optimisus (@Optimisus_media) March 23, 2023

She’s trending, but she’ll always find a way to trend and stay relevant.