George Lopez spills all the tea from his personal life; including the reality show he couldn’t stop watching for a week and the celebrity crush who rejected him

George Lopez, the ever-controversial yet unarguably hilarious comedy legend has finally spilled some tea about his personal life – and his story about confessing his love to his longtime crush will make you wince.

The latest issue of US Weekly has unveiled a raw and unknown side to Lopez, who recently retired from comedy after being the best man in business for two decades. In anticipation of the return of his hit show Lopez vs Lopez to NBC on Jan. 3, 2025, he sat down for an exclusive “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me” feature of the magazine and it ended up oozing with hilarious yet interesting anecdotes.

“Biggie was my No. 1 artist on my 2024 Spotify Wrapped,” Lopez decided to start with semi-interesting facts and toward the end, dropped how he “couldn’t change that f—ing channel for a week” when he began watching Love Is Blind. So, binge-watching isn’t just a thing of us chronically online people, it hypnotized Lopez into finishing “all seven seasons of Love Is Blind” in a single go too.

For those of you who were never seduced by the charm of reality shows, Love Is Blind is a Netflix reality dating show where couples are put in secluded “pods” to date. The catch is, they’re only allowed to meet face-to-face if they decide to get engaged. Tune in to it once, and we promise you won’t change the channel for a week either.

The 63-year-old also revealed that he’d nursed a crush on fellow comedy icon Joan Rivers. However, he admitted that the crush only lasted a while before he opened up about his feelings to her. Rivers responded with “What the f— is wrong with you?” Oof, but alright. It makes up for a good laugh now.

And speaking of a good laugh, Lopez also had a haunted story to share about his house, which has half the chances of scaring you and half of cracking you up. “My house is haunted. There used to be banging in the attic, and I’ve heard [the spirit] say, ‘Ma,’ ‘good afternoon’ and my name. But until it actually touches me, I’m going to stay,” Lopez revealed in his 16th fact.

While several things he revealed were also nostalgic and emotional, another funny aside Lopez dropped was his choice of an alternate profession. “My alternate profession would be as the person at Home Depot who brings out generators or heavy cement mixers,” he quipped and would you have ever guessed that? We bet you would also never guess that Lopez can play a guitar, and pretty well.

“For the last 12 years, I’ve played guitar every day. I’ve spent more time working on “Tie Your Mother Down” and “Black Dog” than I worked on my career.”

So, our comedy legend is also a secret guitar legend. Lopez also shared how he “sold flowers to buy a guitar” when he was 15, and now, at 63, has “close to 100” of them with his most valuable possessions being the “special guitars from Eddie Van Halen.” Itching for more random facts about him? US Weekly has listed them all.

