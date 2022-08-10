Author of A Song of Ice and Fire George R.R. Martin might not be showing any signs of finishing Winds of Winter, but he has shared the three rules for the upcoming spin-off House of the Dragon.

Perhaps the world’s greatest procrastinator, or perfectionist, Martin has spent a decade working on his sixth book in the series, and in that decade so much has happened. Game of Thrones went from a beloved series to a laughing stock for its lackluster ending, and a spin-off series was written, filmed, and soon to be released.

Martin is still involved with the series and made three requests to the showrunners for House of the Dragon Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal. One of the requests was a result of a grievance the author had with the Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. “Dan” Weiss.



The duo had left out historical Targaryen leader King Jaehaerys Targaryen II, and Martin wants Condal and Sapochnik to “right that wrong”, the showrunners revealed to Insider.

“David and Dan and skipped over Jaehaerys for reasons of clarity that he really didn’t understand, he had a bee in his bonnet about it. He wanted us to right that wrong.”

Martin’s other requests? Colors. The author wanted more vibrancy in the world’s heraldry to reflect its age of decadence, as well as for its dragons.

“It’s such a time of high decadence and peace and wealth and prosperity for the realm. Everybody would really festoon themselves in their house colors and be proud of them as they marched into the tournament.”

The promise of vibrant colors will adorn House of the Dragon when it begins streaming Aug. 21 on HBO Max.