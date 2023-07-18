The Flash’s controversial cameo of George Reeves as Superman, in addition to inviting criticisms, prompted people to revisit the actor’s tragic death. While fans were reminiscing about the actor’s tragic decision to end his own life, certain intriguing details of his life also surfaced, which immediately captured popular attention. One of them is the confusion around his date of birth.

Born in 1914 in Iowa, his official birthdate stands at Jan. 5, 1914, but for a long time, he was reportedly lied to by his mother, who mentioned April 5 as his date of birth, exactly nine months after her marriage. Discrepancies continued even after his death, as the birthdate that was put on his burial marker was Jan. 6.

Nevertheless, Jan. 5, 1914, was the date Reeves was born, and lived his life as a talented actor until his untimely death in 1959 at the age of 45. The piece of information is new and fascinating for some people who have always associated Reeves with the iconic DC hero, Superman.

Being the second actor to play the role in 1951 might have catapulted the actor into an international stardom, but his inability to detach himself from this established persona had an adverse impact on his career, barring him from acquiring new roles and projects in the industry.

Depressed by this downward spiral, the actor decided to die by suicide. This explains why his cameo appearance in The Flash reinstating him as Superman — the very role that seemingly to blame for the actor’s cabaret and personal downfall — is deemed insensitive. Notwithstanding the tragic episode and the backlash around the cameo, Reeves’ legacy will continue, and the actor will be revered for his on-screen talent, which unfortunately never got the attention it deserved.