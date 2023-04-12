George Takei ridicules former ‘SNL’ cast member Victoria Jackson over horrific homophobic comments

There was a time in the ’80s and early ’90s when Victoria Jackson was loved and respected as a top comedic performer and actress. Unfortunately, those days are gone, and over the years, she’s become more and more of a religious zealot. So much so that rabble-rouser and internet superstar George Takei called her out pretty hard on it.

In a recent local city council meeting in Franklin, Tennessee, Jackson shared her totally progressive views on the gay community. Homosexuality, she said, is an abomination. She then shared that God hates sodomy and gay people and also Pride. She then read a Bible verse.

Anyone who’s heard anything about Jackson in the past two decades or so is familiar with her views. She has also previously trashed the Fox show Glee after it featured an onscreen kiss between two men. She loves God, though, and apparently, God loves everyone except gay people. So, not everyone?

Regardless, Takei didn’t like it. He basically said that Jackson is more responsible for turning men gay than Glee. Not an amazing joke, but a good one that illustrates just how ridiculous religious fanaticism can be. Takei deleted the tweet, but we were fortunate enough to get a screenshot before it went down.

Oh, she also said to be careful or you’ll get brainwashed. Some irony there.

Here’s the video, by the way, if you’re curious about what being a fanatic does to people.

Former SNL cast member Victoria Jackson yesterday at the Franklin City Hall, Tennessee vote on whether or not the Gay Pride Parade should be permitted this year: "God hates sodomy. He hates homosexuality. … and god hates pride.” h/t @Mike_Hixenbaugh @JoeMyGod pic.twitter.com/WRpKK8Mpr7 — Christian Nightmares (@ChristnNitemare) April 12, 2023

The Florida Bible College alum was one of the funniest characters on Saturday Night Live in her heyday. She was really, really good on the show.

