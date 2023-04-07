George Takei schools bigots complaining about Bud Light’s latest campaign

In an absolutely ironic twist of fate, conservatives are turning against Bud Light, the official drink of racism. Conservatives, who bemoan cancel culture, have cancelled the beer over its celebration of transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In the height of cultural stupidity, Kid Rock, who should now be called Old Man Rock, even obliterated a case of the terrible beer using a gun. Now George Takei is chiming in.

First, we should point out that all these people boycotting Bud Light have to buy Bud Light to put them on their Tik Toks about how they hate them. Same thing when they were burning Nikes. They had to buy them first. You really showed them!

The contention is obviously and simply discrimination against trans people. Most Americans don’t really care, but some conservatives feel they have to be violent, hateful, and extremely discriminatory against fellow human beings just because they’re different.

Trans panic and hatred is a huge turnoff to most Americans.



And yet you sell it because you believe it will win folks over to you. https://t.co/tDYhIYlaYs — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 7, 2023

Takei responded to a tweet by self proclaimed “anti-woke” personality Ada Lluch, who says one of the dumbest things anyone has ever said: That there are 1.6 million transgender people, and 349,000,000 potential customers who will be turned off by Budweiser’s decision to work with trans influencers. All of them? All men? Well, nobody’s going to be giving her a genius grant anytime soon.

Takei is right. Most people don’t care, and the hatred of others understandably leaves a real distaste in people’s mouths. Not all of them, of course, but more than the screaming haters who feel threatened by a trans activist because it threatens to change things.

It’s also worth pointing out that Bud Light and Nike do extensive public research and are corporations interested in making money, not losing it. If Bud Light thought it was going to affect sales negatively, it wouldn’t have done this. Anheuser-Busch, the company that owns Bud Light, knows that while conservatives spewing hate are louder than the general public, they are not the majority.

What these people don’t realize is all this is doing is giving Bud Light heaps of free advertising. Back when Colin Kaepernick knelt during the National Anthem and conservatives started burning Nikes in protest, sales of the shoes went up 31%. It’s not doing what you think it is, Kid Rock.

Finally, it’s worth pointing out that Budweiser and Bud Light have been supporting the LGBTQA+ community for more than 20 years. Shooting beer with assault rifles isn’t going to change anything. Sorry.