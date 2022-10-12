‘Glee’ star Chris Colfer makes it very clear where he stands on Lea Michele’s comeback

There’s still bad blood between Glee co-stars Chris Colfer and Lea Michele.

Colfer blatantly said he would not be attending the Broadway show Funny Girl, which Michele is currently starring in. In an appearance with Michelle Collins on Sirius XM, Colfer turned down an offer to go to the show with the satellite radio host.

“You should come if you’re here,” Collins said. “Oh no, are you seeing Funny Girl?” Collins said she was, and Colfer flat-out refused.

“My day suddenly just got so full,” he said, adding that staying home would still make him angry. “I can be triggered at home.”

Michele is known for treating her costars poorly, so much so that she was forced to apologize in 2020 for the sake of her career. Glee costars Kevin McHale also said he wasn’t going to see the show.

“I haven’t talked to her in a while, to be honest,” he told E! News. Another cast member, Samantha Marie Ware, said that Michele made her life a “living hell,” according to People. This prompted an apology.

“What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people,” Michele said. “One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face.”

Despite her reputation, Michelle has been getting stellar reviews and standing ovations for her performance in the Broadway show. Time will tell if Colfer changes his mind.