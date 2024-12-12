Here’s everything we know about ‘Fox Five’ host Greg Gutfeld’s wife Elena Moussa and their new baby

Greg Gutfeld and his wife Elena Moussa just made a big announcement following speculation over Gutfeld’s future on Fox Five. All was revealed to be well though, when his co-hosts shared that his absence was because of a positive change to his family life, not an end to his time at the network. Gutfeld’s wife is a private person, but here’s what we know about the fashionista and new mother.

Recommended Videos

Elena Moussa’s age

Moussa is reportedly 42 years old, 18 years younger than 60-year-old Gutfeld. According to Hollywood Life, they met in London in the early to mid-2000s. Elena was a photo editor at Maxim magazine, and Gutfeld was the editor of the U.K. edition from 2004 to 2006.

People reported they met during a Portugaal business trip in 2004. Moussa soon moved to London, then they relocated to New York as a couple after Gutfeld’s time as Editor-in-Chief came to a close.

They got married in 2004

Gutfeld revealed he and Moussa got married after only five months of dating, which is a pretty standard thing for upper-echelon age-gap relationships.

In his book Lessons from the Land of Pork Scratchings: A Miserable Yank Finds Happiness in the UK, he wrote, “I should mention that things with Elena are good. After dating for five months, we [got] married.”

Their new baby

On Dec. 10, 2024. Gutfeld’s co-hosts, including Jesse Watters, shared he and his wife had a baby girl. This is their first child, both as a couple and separately. Before the new addition, they had only co-parented a French Bulldog named Gus, often seen on their social media.

Writing in, Gutfeld said, “It’s with great joy that my wife Elena and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Mira is healthy with a real set of healthy lungs. Mira’s beautiful eyes and my hard-rock abs. We’re teaching her three languages. She is observant, and asks if Jesse wears a toupee, I told her, he definitely wears a wig. As you can understand we value our privacy, and thank everyone for the good wishes.”

That cleared up rumors about his time at Fox coming to an end. It was a prevailing theory due to controversies the comedian had been involved in 2023 — but let’s be honest, how often does Fox make inquiries into outlandish statements?

What is Elena Moussa’s job?

Moussa works in fashion, according to her LinkedIn profile. She attended the prestigious Parsons School of Design and the Fashion Institute of Technology. Aside from her experience as a photo editor, she oversaw what she called “the Moussa Project” for seven years, then became a design director at Adolfo Dominguez, a luxury clothing brand, from 2022 to 2023.

She shares a lot of her work, style, and fashion inspo on her Instagram. Don’t expect to find a lot of couple selfies on it, though. Born and raised in Russia, she also started her editorial career there for Maxim Russia. This role is seemingly what made her cross paths with her now-husband.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy