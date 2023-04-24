‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ stars become unlikely K-pop heroes with surprise admission

Coachella might have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean all the K-pop fun has to. In a red carpet twist that has sent shockwaves across the internet, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan professed their love for some of Korea’s most popular new talent. Looks to us like they’ve been asked their fave K-pop tune by an (off-camera) interviewer, and far from becoming deer-in-the-headlights about the global phenomenon, these stars had titles and artists at the ready!

Here we get a glimpse of Chris and Karen mentioning some of their favorite K-Pop groups and the songs that they can’t seem to live without. BLACKPINK? NewJeans? Our heads are exploding. Then again, it’s smart for film titans the stature of Pratt and Gillan to sit up and take notice; if there’s one community you don’t want to alienate, the K-pop fandom reigns supreme.

Plus, as K-pop becomes more and more popular worldwide, it’s absolutely fantastic to see mainstream Western stars embracing a culture that is unlike any on Earth. Female-led groups like NewJeans or BLACKPINK are exactly what the music industry needs right now, and after BLACKPINK’s legendary Coachella stint the past couple weekends — we can’t wait to see where this emerging genre is headed next.

If you think about it, the Guardians are pretty darn close to being a K-pop group themselves; a team of eccentric, outstanding personalties coming together to achieve a common goal — with music as their guide. If that’s not what K-pop music is all about (kind of), we don’t know what is.

It’s true that the Guardians may not have much K-pop in their nostalgia-driven discography, but there’s no denying that the spirit of these incredible artists lives within the super-team. As James Gunn’s epic space saga comes to an end this May, we can’t help but wonder where the Guardians of the Galaxy are headed next?