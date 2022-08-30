Guess me if you can: Tom Hanks launches trivia game on Apple Arcade

Tom Hanks can add another moniker to his resume: trivia game master. The Oscar-winning actor has teamed up with Apple Arcade (a subscription service for video games) to bring his new game “Hanx 101 Trivia” to the masses.

The new game is exclusive to the service and was created by the actor himself and developed by BlueLine Studios. It’s the first trivia game to appear on the arcade, and it features a nice selection of game modes and categories to satisfy that unique Venn diagram of trivia buffs who are also Hanks fans.

Hanks’ soothing voice narrates the game, which features more than 58,000 questions in categories like art, food, technology, and science, according to Variety.

“Become a trivia master with Hanx101 Trivia! Test your knowledge across multiple categories from history to math, geography to food – the questions keep coming! Beat your own high score or challenge others in head-to-head trivia stand-offs or team play,” Apple said on the page for the game.

There are a few options to play the new game, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac computers, and Apple TV. This actually isn’t the first time Hanks has collaborated with Apple. Back in 2014, Hanks, an admitted typewriter fan, briefly had the most popular app on the iTunes App Store with “Hanx Writer.”

The app simulated a real typewriter and even included the signature “ding” at the end of a line, although it did have some more modern contrivances like a delete key.

“I find it’s like music that spurs along the creative urge. Bang bang clack-clack-clack puckapuckapuckapucka,” Hank said about the app at the time.

“Hanx 101 Trivia” launches on Sept. 2 on Apple Arcade. Subscriptions to the service costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year.