Gum allegedly belonging to Robert Downey Jr. is on auction for $40,000

Growing up, we were all told on several occasions not to stick our hands under tables or to touch things out in public, and our parents and loved ones always had a good reason for it. Germs are everywhere, and you could touch something sharp, or worse — you could find yourself feeling someone’s chewed gum — gross!

Most of us kept that frame of mind into adulthood, but a new eBay listing shows that not everyone followed that advice, and now someone is trying to get rich off of finding a piece of someone else’s gum. It’s not just anyone’s gum, however: the eBay listing alleges that the gum was once in the mouth of the one, the only Robert Downey Jr.

How did the eBay seller find the gum? During Jon Favreau’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Downey Jr. planted a chewed piece of gum on the star to give him the real feeling of achieving walk of fame status. There were laughs all around, and photos were snapped, but instead of leaving the gum on the star, someone apparently recovered it and decided to try their hand at riches.

.@RobertDowneyJr jokingly plants a wad of gum on @Jon_Favreau's newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star "just to make it official." 😋 pic.twitter.com/DReWckplTh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 13, 2023

The listing description reads as follows:

“Hello! I happened to be in the area during the event, which had famous actor and producer Jon Favreau being added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the event, Robert Downey Jr himself put his gum on the Star and presumably left it there, which I was able to snag. I’m selling it in the same condition I got it in, and it can be tested for his DNA. Will be shipped with tracked shipping and contained in a plastic container.”

Now, if you’re slightly flabbergasted about this one, you’re not alone. If you really wanted to, you could send the gum out for a DNA test, we suppose — and the person seems confident enough that they got Downey’s gum that they’re making up an entire listing for it on eBay, but we’re just not sure how we’re supposed to feel about this.

We love Downey as much as the next person, but we’re not quite sure we love anyone enough to pay big bucks for their chewed gum, and the asking price for Iron Man’s chewed wad? A massive $40,147.17 — and that’s without shipping! then again, if you’ve got that much money lying around to buy someone’s chewed gum with, who are we to judge?

There are currently no bids on the piece of gum, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled to see what comes of this and if the news makes it to Downey himself.