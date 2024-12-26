Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan’s net worth, confirmed

When it comes to legendary rock stars, Duff McKagan is a name that’s hard to miss. As the bassist for Guns N’ Roses, in fact, he’s been part of one of the most iconic bands in rock history.

Like many high-profile musicians and real-life rockstars, of course, McKagan’s influence doesn’t end when he’s off the stage and living a zen life. Over the years, he’s built a career that spans music, writing, and even finance that’s all summed up into a hefty net worth.

How Duff built his fortune

McKagan wasn’t always living the high life. Born on Feb. 5, 1964, in Seattle, Washington, McKagan kicked off his career in the city’s punk rock scene, before moving to Los Angeles in 1983. But his big break came when he found himself in the mix of what would become rock history, forming a band called Road Crew with future Guns N’ Roses members Slash and Steven Adler. In 1985, McKagan officially joined Guns N’ Roses, teaming up with Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Tracii Guns, and Rob Gardner. After some lineup changes, Slash and Adler came on board, and the rest, as they say, is history. The band’s debut album, Appetite for Destruction, became an instant classic, featuring hits like “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” It’s now the best-selling debut album of all time, with over 28 million copies sold worldwide.

But Duff didn’t stop there. Over the years, he’s ventured into solo projects, collaborations with other artists, and even financial writing. Yes, you read that right—McKagan turned his rock star smarts into a gig as a financial columnist, writing for outlets like Playboy and Seattle Weekly. He’s also authored books, including: It’s So Easy (And Other Lies), where he opened up about his life in music and his journey to financial literacy.

What’s his net worth?

As of 2024, McKagan’s net worth is estimated to be a jaw-dropping $70 million. Most of this comes from his time with Guns N’ Roses, especially considering the royalties from their groundbreaking albums. But that’s not his only source of income. McKagan has also made money through his solo career and collaborations. He’s worked with bands like Velvet Revolver and Loaded, further solidifying his place in the music world. And unlike many rock stars who’ve burned through their millions, Duff took a different route.

After years of watching fellow musicians struggle with money management, he decided to get financially savvy. He even went back to school to study finance and started offering financial advice to others in the music industry.

He wrote financial columns for publications like Playboy and Seattle Weekly, making complex money matters sound cool and relatable.

McKagan isn’t just about rocking out or writing financial advice. He’s also a family man, married to model and swimwear designer Susan Holmes McKagan. Together, they’ve built a life that’s equal parts glamorous and grounded. And let’s not forget, Duff is still killing it on stage. Guns N’ Roses’ reunion tours have been a massive hit, bringing in millions of dollars. Fans love seeing Duff, Axl Rose, and Slash back together, proving the magic of the band is still alive and well.

