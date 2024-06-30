Guys, George Santos thinks he’s an actual celebrity and it’s getting super cringe

George Santos is a disgraced ex-congressman, not a celebrity. However, that doesn’t stop the deluded fraud from acting like a bona fide A-lister.
Santos, who recently announced an OnlyFans that absolutely doesn’t showcase adult content (thank heavens), has a bizarrely overinflated opinion of himself, as evidenced in a recent post on X where he felt the need to update his followers on some “devastating” news.
He had previously posted on June 25, overdramatically writing, “Thank you for the memories and fun moments but, It’s goodbye for now! That’s all folks!” The more recent post a day later clarified that he was “doing fine” but “won’t be spending too much time on X” from now on.
Of course, while the gullible pandered to his attention-seeking, many X users were more justifiably harsh to the federally indicted imbecile.
How did X react to George Santos’ post?
Santos’ sympathetic [re: idiotic] fans included Christine C, who wrote, “So many hugs your way. I understand that fully but I look forward to your sub spaces. And yeah this platform can take it out of you for sure. Have fun and take it slow.”
Another nincompoop, TX Elizabeth, said, “You will be missed because you’ve given information that I have saved when speaking to people to get them to understand why we’ve got to take our country back.”
Fortunately, plenty of people gave the post the deserved response
Several people pointed out the irony of posting on X to tell people you will no longer be posting on X.
But one made an even more valid point.
As you would expect of a liar, Santos has reneged on his word without even a hint of irony or self-awareness. He has posted countless times on X every day since announcing he would be [*checks notes*] leaving the platform — mainly to relentlessly bash President Biden about his recent performance against Donald Trump in the presidential debate — proving his posts about departing were nothing more than pathetic attempts to fulfill his greed for attention.
Fingers crossed that, one day soon, he does the decent thing and leaves social media for good. We can but hope.