Gypsy Rose Blanchard just dodged a bullet after paternity test confirms baby daddy

Mystery solved: Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s baby daddy has finally been confirmed.

After months of speculation, we can finally put to rest the assumption that the convicted murderer-turned-TV personality is carrying her ex-husband Ryan Anderson’s child. On Tuesday, Blanchard herself quashed the rumors by announcing the result of a “non-invasive prenatal paternity test” she took to find out who the father of her baby really is.

“There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest,” the 33-year-old first-time mom wrote on Instagram.

In her post, Gypsy Rose shared a copy of the paternity test form detailing the testing that was performed to determine if the child in her womb and her current boyfriend, Ken Urker, are blood-related. The statement of results read, “The alleged father is not excluded as the biological father of the fetus.”

Doubling down on the outcome of the testing, Blanchard continued her caption, writing, “Here are the results showing Ken is the father. Ken is going to be an incredible dad, and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world.”

On July 9, the Life After Lock Up star surprised her fans when she announced her pregnancy on her YouTube channel. However, the announcement was quickly overshadowed by speculations that the father could be Anderson since they had just filed for divorce in April.

Gypsy Rose and Ryan met in 2020 while she was still serving her prison sentence for the second-degree murder of her mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Anderson wrote her a letter while she was in jail, and they eventually got together and tied the knot in a prison ceremony in July 2022.

But earlier this year, Blanchard dropped a bombshell when she announced her separation from Anderson amid reports that the latter was violent and abusive. Safe to say she dodged a bullet on that one.

Interestingly, it didn’t take long for the ex-convict to find love since within the same month they filed for divorce, rumors swirled that she had rekindled her romance with her ex-lover, Urker. At first, they denied it and insisted they were just friends. But then they had no choice but to confirm it when they were spotted together on multiple occasions since her split from Anderson.

When Gypsy Rose announced her pregnancy in July, she made it clear that it was with Ken. However, a Louisiana attorney told People at the time that Anderson could be listed as the baby’s father on its birth certificate, per Louisiana law.

“If the mother is married to someone other than the biological father when the child was conceived or has been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of birth, the husband/ex-husband shall be the presumed father, unless paternity is established for the biological father.”

According to the same law, Urker’s name could only appear on the birth certificate as the child’s father if Anderson were to sign an affidavit indicating that Ken is indeed the dad of Gypsy Rose’s offspring. Another way is by showing proof that he is the father through a DNA paternity test, which has now been accomplished by Urker and Blanchard.

