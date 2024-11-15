Halle Berry is a timeless recycle queen as she rewears iconic Oscar dress 22 years after historic win

Halle Berry is one of the most esteemed and successful actresses of her generation, and she made history in 2002 when winning her Oscar, becoming the first Black actress to win Best Actress. Back then, she hopped on stage wearing a nude Elie Saab dress, and wore it again 22 years later.

Recommended Videos

Berry’s style is iconic, and little has changed in terms of her appearance. The actress became a mom for the first time in 2008, and shares daughter Nahla Ariela with ex Gabriel Aubry. She welcomed her son Maceo-Robert with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez in 2013. However, motherhood seemingly didn’t have much impact, as she bounced back to her impressively rock-hard abs.

Everyone holds dearly an item they wore in a special moment, and Halle her 2002 Oscar gown has a lot of meaning for her, and wore it again for a special fashion-filled event.

Halle Berry rewore her 2002 Oscar dress at Elie Saab’s fashion show

Halle Berry re-wears her legendary Oscar ✨Elie Saab✨ dress at the brand’s 45th anniversary in Saudi Arabia.🪡 pic.twitter.com/hOHBp1PWGl — La Mode Unknown (@LaModeUnknown) November 14, 2024

Nov. 13 was a big day for fashion, as Lebanese fashion house Elie Saab celebrated its 45th anniversary with a star-studded fashion show called “The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab,” celebrating how many seasons the designer has had so far. Berry was one of the names that attended the event but she didn’t just sit quietly in the first row and observe the show, but she was a part of it, too, with an iconic cameo.

Berry walked down the catwalk in the same iconic Elie Saab gown she wore at the 2002 Oscars when she won Best Actress for Monster’s Ball. The burgundy dress features a mesh top covered with leaves and flowers, a big motif for the franchise, before continuing in a voluminous silk-taffeta skirt. This gown is considered to be one of the original “nude” dresses, and sits among the favorite Oscar looks of all time, holding a huge importance in fashion history, as well as movie history.

“There are some moments in life that just happen and they change our lives forever! Winning an Academy Award in my Elie Saab gown was one of those moments for me!” Berry praised the gown on her social media account.

The message continued, “Thank you Mr. Saab for being a part of the tapestry of my life as we have been inextricably connected for 22 years now! It was my honor to celebrate you and your 1001 Seasons. Here’s wishing you many more glorious years of joy, creativity and glamour!”

Looking at the dress, it’s unclear whether it has suffered any alterations, but it sits higher on her waist, covering her belly button, and highlighting her toned abs. She wore her hair in a bun that didn’t overshadow the dress.

However, this wasn’t the only Elie Saab dress she wore for the event. Following the catwalk, she switched to a silver long gown from the Spring 25 collection with a halter neckline, which, despite its red-carpet vibe, featured the thing women want most in a dress: pockets.

Elie Saab with Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Camila Cabello, and Halle Berry at his show in Riyadh pic.twitter.com/Q1KTp1lSO3 — 𝘚 (@Sadeemie) November 13, 2024

The fashion extravaganza included an epic performance from Jennifer Lopez who received mild backlash for her revealing outfits, as well as Céline Dion, Camila Cabello, Nancy Ajram, and Amr Diab. The fashion show was a huge production that was hailed as better than this year’s Victoria’s Secret show, with plenty of shiny, sparkly outfits, and iconic models that included supermodels Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel. With all the big names present, Halle Berry completely stole the show with her iconic 2002 Oscars dress.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy