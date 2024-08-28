‘Crying at a bunch of pixels’: Harry Styles has the time of his life at Niall Horan’s concert, and the mini 1D reunion destroys fans

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, especially when it triggers something that used to be very important to us. One Direction fans are having trouble handling their feelings after Harry Styles attended Niall Horan‘s concert and proved he’s just like the rest of the Niallers.

One Direction is one of the biggest post-2000s boy bands, created after U.K.’s The X Factor‘s Simon Cowell decided they were stronger together than as solo artists. Styles, Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson performed together as One Direction from 2010 to 2015, when Malik eventually became the first member to leave. They continued for another year before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Since, all the stars launched their solo careers, with no update on a possible reunion.

Currently on his third concert tour, Niall Horan’s The Show: Live on Tour, promotes his latest album, The Show. At his stop in Manchester on Aug. 27 at the Co-op Live, Horan had a very special guest in the crowd — his former bandmate, Harry Styles, and fans have absolutely lost their minds over it.

Harry Styles was just another fan at Niall Horan’s concert

Styles’ surprise appearance at Horan’s concert left everyone bewildered, especially as the “Watermelon Sugar” singer star knew the songs and even screamed the lyrics during Horan’s “Heaven” and “Black and White,” as well as when Horan performed One Direction 2014 hit “Stockholm Syndrome.” The lucky fans who attended the show shared several pictures of Styles having the time of his life.

The appearance at the concert was a family affair, as the “As It Was” singer attended the show with his mom, Anne, and his aunt and uncle. Styles was sheltered in his balcony suite, which allowed him to have a lot of fun safely and without distracting from Niall’s show (too much).

Fans online were sent into a frenzy after Styles’ surprise appearance, and they couldn’t stop expressing their heartfelt emotions. “HES SO CUTE IM CRYING HE KNOWS THE LYRICS,” wrote one fan, with another noting that they’re “crying in a cool way,” a reference to Styles’ line in the Carpool Karaoke episode with James Corden. Other One Directioners were deeply impressed because Styles danced and knew the lyrics to the song, and were moved by how supportive he was of his former bandmate.

By the end of the night, Styles made his way to the floor and hung out by the stage, before making a swift exit. As Horan posted his appreciation for the crowd who came to see him perform in Manchester, fans were eager to see a photo of the two of them together. “So we all scrolled through those pictures hoping for the same thing right?” asked one fan in the comment section. Unfortunately, the Narry fans weren’t so lucky, as Niall didn’t reveal whether he got a chance to hang out with Harry before he left. While a high-quality reunion photo between the two would’ve been the icing on the cake, the sheer fact that Styles attended the concert and had so much fun was more than enough.

