Harvey Weinstein pleads with judge to expedite retrial citing ‘medieval’ conditions at Rikers Island

Ex-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently held at Rikers Island while awaiting his April 15 trial, has resorted to begging for an earlier court date in hopes of leaving the notorious facility sooner.

The exiled Hollywood heavyweight, now looking frail in a wheelchair, appeared before the court on Jan. 29 to desperately plead with the judge to accommodate his request due to the horrid conditions at Rikers. Weinstein is set to face a retrial after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 sexual assault convictions in 2024, citing “egregious errors” in his initial trial.

Weinstein spoke in court, telling Judge Curtis Farber that he was at his breaking point and feared he wouldn’t last until April. “I’m holding because I want justice for myself and I want this to be over,” he stated, describing Rikers as “medieval,” a “stain” on New York, and a “hellhole.”

“There are so many people suffering at Rikers Island, so many other people who I am with are going through similar problems. They don’t have the same mouthpiece I do, but I speak for all of them.”

In Dec. 2024, Weinstein’s attorneys revealed the harsh conditions he faced at Rikers, describing how he endured freezing temperatures and went without changing clothes for weeks. They also alleged that Weinstein, who is battling cancer and other health issues, was denied his medications. The attorneys feared that “the inevitable outcome is death.” Since being at Rikers, Weinstein has been hospitalized a few times and also had to undergo an emergency heart surgery last year.

Weinstein’s retrial will not start until April

Judge Farber, who expressed empathy over the situation, explained that the court’s upcoming trial schedule, coupled with other scheduling conflicts, prevents him from expediting Weinstein’s trial. The best he could do was try and move his trial up one week. As of now, the April 15 date still stands, and the issue will be revisited at Weinstein’s next court date in March.

In Sept. 2024, a New York grand jury indicted Weinstein on a new first-degree criminal sexual act charge stemming from an incident in 2006. His legal team filed a motion to dismiss the indictment, but Judge Farber denied the motion. This means that apart from the retrial of his overturned convictions, he will also be facing a new charge from a woman who wasn’t involved in his first trial.

After Weinstein’s court appearance, a spokesperson released a statement praising Judge Farber for his “thoughtful consideration” and “exceptional responsiveness.” “We remain confident in a swift and efficient trial process and firmly believe that Harvey will be fully exonerated,” the spokesperson said.

It’s almost poetic. Living every last second of your life in a place of defeat, as much as it isn’t as bad as the women he hurt who still suffer, I hope he feels every living second of it, every breath. — RetroCom (@RetroComYT) January 29, 2025

More than 80 individuals have come forward accusing the former Hollywood producer of sexual harassment and sexual assault since the bombshell report about Weinstein was published by The New York Times in 2017. Although it’s clear that Weinstein is suffering at Rikers Island, many find it difficult to feel sympathy for him due to the serious sexual assault allegations against him. With reports of his deteriorating health, many took to social media to voice their opinions, with some stating that he deserves the harsh conditions he is experiencing in jail.

