Has a cause of death been given in Michael Stein’s untimely demise?

The world is never quite ready to say goodbye to a beloved celebrity, but the hurt hits all the harder when they’re taken from the world too soon.

Michael Stein was only 32 years old when he passed away on Dec. 23, 2023. News of his demise was shared on Jan. 10 by his partner Kaylie Yee, on what would have been his 33rd birthday. Yee’s post to social media shared her devastation at the passing of a longtime staple of Britney Spears‘ performances. Stein was a dancer with Spears for years, first serving as dance captain for the 2018 Piece of Me tour and later joining her for her Las Vegas residency. On top of his work with Spears, Stein made his mark alongside a range of other talented stars, from Kylie Minogue to Dove Cameron, and appeared on several notable entertainment programs.

His time on Glee and America’s Got Talent helped cement Stein as a star, and left all the more people to mourn his passing. Spears has yet to publicly comment on her colleague’s death, but friends and fans are lining up to share their condolences with Yee.

Do we know how Michael Stein died?

A cause of death has yet to be given, leaving Stein’s many fans without a clear idea of why he was lost so young. The people closest to him are still reeling from his loss, and it’s far too soon to ask for answers. Instead, we can be content knowing that he was beloved by the people around him, from former co-workers to his family and friends, and that he made his mark in the time he was alive.

Stein’s partner shared her heartbreak on a post to Instagram, in which she announced his death. Alongside a charming gallery of images, Yee gushed over the 10 years she spent with Stein at her side. “He was my best friend, the Wall-E to my Eve, and was always the first person to give me that extra push of courage and confidence in myself when I needed it. And for those closest to him, he was brutally honest, even when we didn’t want to hear it. A true friend,” she wrote.

Yee also expressed her delight that Stein was able to enjoy a career he was passionate about while he was alive. She noted that “he got to travel the world doing what he loved; dancing, choreographing, creating, videoing, assisting people he absolutely adored and looked up to…and I know he loved every minute of it.”