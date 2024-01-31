Has Dakota Johnson had plastic surgeries?

Far from her early career roots in the ever-graphic Fifty Shades film franchise, actress Dakota Johnson has graduated to the colossal Marvel bubble with a leading role as Cassie Webb in Madame Web. But as intriguing as Johnson appearing in a Marvel movie undoubtedly is, folks are apparently far more interested in a separate theory — the possibility of the actress getting plastic surgery.

As previously mentioned, Johnson has already done her part as the leading lady in S.J. Clarkson’s Madame Web — which is actually set to be a project involved in Sony’s Spider-Man realm and is set to release on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). And with the movie just a few weeks away from landing in theaters, Johnson has quickly become the main focus, with the 34-year-old performer appearing at a Madame Web photocall earlier today in London.

Upon release of the photos, showcasing Johnson in a gorgeous black ensemble, and a previous appearance on SNL, a fair amount of folks have started to wonder whether or not Johnson has actually had any professional work done.

So, has Johnson had plastic surgery in the past?

Screencap via Sony Pictures

At the current time of this writing, there’s no exact reason to believe that Johnson has had any work done, as she herself has never confirmed these rumors. And, if there’s anything to be understood about Hollywood and ever-swirling whisperings, it’s that rumors are sometimes just that — completely fabricated. Still, the chatter has seemingly yet to waver, with certain facial observers examining parts of her face and wondering if any plastic surgery has been performed.

The range of these rumors touch on areas of Johnson’s face — including her nose, with folks wondering about rhinoplasty, an eyebrow lift, or lip filler injections. Again, with none of these procedures ever being confirmed by either Johnson herself or a medical physician or surgeon, it’s best to simply be satisfied with the answer that the Texas native has not had any plastic surgeries in the past.

Even if plastic surgery were the case in this situation, any professional work done to a person’s face and/or body certainly does not discount their determination, talent, or work ethic — so there’s absolutely no reason to question Johnson’s abilities as a gifted actress. In fact, MCU fanatics are sure to get a divine taste of her exemplary work when the latest Sony/Spider-Man chapter hits theaters in time for the most romantic day of the year.