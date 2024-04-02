Has J.K. Rowling ever had plastic surgery?

When it comes to popular celebrities in the realm of Hollywood, it’s natural that a heap of questions are often asked regarding those well-known figures. And as controversial as author J.K. Rowling has been in the past, a plethora of questions continue to be asked about one of the most popular authors ever.

Over the last several years, the Harry Potter author has come under fire for a variety of unsettling opinions and transphobic remarks which have resulted in her getting trashed all over platforms such as X, Instagram, and Facebook. Despite the ignorant remarks, Rowling has remained in the public eye as a key figure in the massive Potter lore — which has since kept bookworms and film buffs interested in both her personal and professional life.

And while a majority of questions that have been asked about Rowling have pointed at her transphobic comments and social media meltdowns, one of the biggest questions that has continued to be asked about Rowling is in regards to any plastic surgery that she might have had done at one point or another in her career.

So, has Rowling ever had plastic surgery?

Photo via BBC

Much like with a large handful of other high-profile celebrities, Rowling has never publicly revealed nor confirmed that she has had any plastic surgery done over the years. Despite never going public about any possible plastic surgery being done or not, that certainly hasn’t stopped a heap of onlookers, bloggers, Redditors, and even plastic surgeons from speculating as to whether or not the 58-year-old author has undergone plastic surgery.

From one particular thread on Reddit to the website of Dr. Jennifer Walden, plenty of folks have speculated that Rowling has had minor work done to her face — including the reshaping of her nose, Botox infections, minor fillers, and an eye lift to reduce bags underneath the eyes. Considering how influential and triumphant the Potter franchise has been over the years, folks figure that the British writer has used her earnings to spend on extensive surgeries — although that same money could easily have gone to quality makeup and eating healthy to preserve a fruitful appearance.

Regardless of these theories, no plastic surgeries have ever been confirmed by Rowling herself, so it’s safe to say that all theories are purely speculation and curiosity, and should therefore be taken with a grain of salt until Rowling ever confirms if she’s had plastic surgery or not.