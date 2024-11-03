‘He and his people had become bullies’: Queen Elizabeth was ready to wield a cold heart for justice, even if it meant punishing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II‘s final plans before her passing reveal her astonishing level of strategic thinking when it comes to managing the Royal’s properties and punishing the people who harm their image, including Prince Harry.

In his newly released book, Charles III: New King, New Court: The Inside Story, royal author Robert Hardman provides unprecedented insights into the late Queen’s management of royal properties. The book, drawing from interviews with palace insiders and former royal advisers, reveals how property decisions were used as tools for maintaining order and financial stability within the institution.

At the center of the recent revelations of the Queen’s plan to deal with one of the biggest Royal scandals of the century lies Frogmore Cottage, a Grade II listed property on the Windsor estate. Frogmore was given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a wedding gift in 2018. The couple quickly spent £2.4 million in taxpayer money renovating the property, which they later had to repay after stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Still, the couple retained the lease of the cottage, which became their main shelter in the UK until they were forced to give back the keys in 2023.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has occupied the sprawling 30-room Royal Lodge since 2003 under a 75-year lease, continuing to live there even after being stripped of his royal duties in 2019 due to his controversial associations with Jeffrey Epstein. As Hardman tells in his new book, Queen Elizabeth intended to kill two birds with one stone by pushing Andrew away from his extravagant and expensive abode while also kicking Harry from Frogmore.

Queen Elizabeth would have evicted Harry and Meghan if she had lived longer

Frogmore Cottage is still sitting empty, a year after the Sussexes were evicted https://t.co/BgO0m2k0z8 pic.twitter.com/GeGcnjXJ6Y — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) July 24, 2024

According to Hardman’s book, Queen Elizabeth’s plans for these properties were far more calculated than previously known. A former adviser revealed that the monarch had developed a specific strategy regarding Frogmore Cottage, with implications that would have significantly impacted both the Sussexes and Prince Andrew. In short, the late Queen intended to kick the Sussexes out of Frogmore Cottage and move Andrew to the property. In the royal advisor’s words, “It was mainly a money thing, as she could see it was becoming unsustainable.” Still, considering the strain between Harry and the Royals, money was only one of the reasons for this move.

The Queen’s plan was particularly striking as it targeted both her grandson and her reportedly “favorite” son. The strategy wasn’t just about property management — it reflected a harder edge to the late monarch’s approach to family discipline. Palace staff were reportedly supportive of these changes, particularly regarding Prince Andrew. “No one felt guilty about taking over his office because he and his people had become bullies by the end,” one staff member revealed.

While the Queen didn’t live to implement these changes herself, King Charles III has essentially followed through with her vision. In March 2023, the Sussexes confirmed they had been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage. Simultaneously, Charles cut off Prince Andrew’s annual £1 million allowance and withdrew funding for his private security, pressuring him to downsize from Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage. If we look at it logically, the people of the U.K. win with both these decisions, as it’s their tax money that ultimately pays for the Royal Family’s luxurious life.

