‘He caused the chaos’: God of Mischief Tom Hiddleston went to a pub, then got blamed for causing the storm that took out the power

Can a man ever forget his past? Can’t someone be forgiven for their sins if they, OK, sure, once tried to subjugate all of humanity and worked for a big evil space grape but, most importantly, also truly changed their spots by saving the multiverse and becoming… I don’t know, God or something (it’s kinda unclear)? In the case of Marvel’s Loki, aka the God of Mischief himself Tom Hiddleston, the answer is apparently no.

The MCU has taught us that wherever Asgardians go terrible storms tend to follow, on account of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor being the god of hammers lightning, and now it seems this trope has crossed over into real life, too. Poor Hiddleston has been blamed for causing the storm that cut out the power in a pub, which he happened to be drinking in at the time.

The 43-year-old star — who shares a child with his fiancee, fellow MCU performer Zawe Ashton — went for a meal with friends and family at The Pub With No Name in Hampshire this week. Unfortunately for Hiddleston and his fellow diners, Storm Darragh — which just raged its way through the U.K. — decided then was the perfect time to strike, framing him for a bit of Loki-like trickery.

Laura Walsha, a kitchen porter for the pub, told BBC News that she jokingly accused the star of being responsible, telling “him that he caused the chaos.” The actor, she recalled, “utterly denied it of course, but I wasn’t convinced.” To be fair, it is a little suspicious that the storm only struck after Hiddleston and his party had already gotten their meals. “Obviously it put an end to our normal service because we couldn’t keep the kitchen running but Tom managed to finish his dinner,” Walsha added.

According to BBC News, Walsha explained that the pub’s staff lit candles and had a fire blazing to help the patrons enjoy the rest of their food and their drinks before they got themselves safely back indoors. Honestly, that sounds like how they used to do it on Asgard, so Hiddleston probably felt right at home.

When he’s not asking his brother to play pranks on innocent pubs, Hiddleston has been busy starring in horror maestro Mike Flanagan’s latest movie, The Life of Chuck, based on the Stephen King novella of the same name. If that trifecta of talent wasn’t enough to entice, then how about the fact that it co-stars the likes of Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Mark Hamill? That one is on its way to theaters in May 2025.

As for his much-anticipated return as Loki, remember that the character is in his time tree era right now, so live-action appearances may be limited for the foreseeable future, unless Avengers: Doomsday can make that right. If animation floats your boat, though, then you’re in luck, as Hiddleston will be lending his voice to an animated variant of the Asgardian in What If…? season 3, dropping daily on Disney Plus starting Dec. 22.

