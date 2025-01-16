‘He is not his own man’: Elon Musk blows his top and obliterates streamer Asmongold by posting their private DMs

In 2004, two science fiction titans duked it out on the big screen in Alien vs Predator. The immortal tagline: “Whoever wins, we lose” words that sprang into my head when I realized Elon Musk and Asmongold were tearing chunks out of each other online. Frankly – I’d rather spend an evening dealing with both extraterrestrial killers than either of these two manbabies.

First up, some background. Elon Musk is currently in hot water with the gaming community after apparently lying about his skills. Eyebrows were already raised to the sky when Musk claimed to be one of the best Diablo IV players in the world, but more recently, he’s been accused of account sharing in Path of Exile 2, with ‘his’ character briefly 7th on the global leaderboard.

Leaving aside that Musk simply wouldn’t appear to have the free time for this, his inept gaming during a live stream on Jan. 7 saw him face widespread ridicule and bolstered accusations he was paying someone to play his character while taking all the hardcore gamer cred. Fun fact: Elon Musk is 53-years-old.

Streamer Asmongold, known for his increasingly far-right views, living in utter filth, and using a dead rat as an alarm clock (when the sun warmed up the rotting rat, the smell would wake him up) called Musk out. An internet slapfight quickly ensued, with a furious Musk unfollowing Asmongold while insisting he made his video game character that strong all on his own. Fun fact part 2: Elon Musk has more money than many countries’ GDP.

Musk has now struck back harder, taking to X to leak the DMs he’s shared with Asmongold. The hard-hitting proof that’s going to bring down Asmongold? He has – and I hope you’re sitting down – editors. These two editors “basically run his YouTube channel” and oversee his content, an admission that Musk has taken as proof that Asmongold “is not his own man.” Fun fact part 3: Elon Musk will soon have an immense amount of political power that can and will affect your day-to-day life!

The cherry on top of this deeply embarrassing cake is a community note pointing out that leaking DMs is against the X Terms of Service. Well, at least we can be sure that the content moderation people will leap into action against their boss, Elon Musk.

In the meantime, the comments below Musk’s post quickly point out a few things. Firstly, that Asmongold can only benefit from this drama and, anyway, it’s not like Musk is dropping info that could end his career (if Asmongold can survive the dead rat thing, he’s bulletproof). Plus, despite Musk’s continued insistence, if you believe he’s playing that Path of Exile 2 character, I have a bridge in London to sell you.

As the richest man in the world, Musk can do practically whatever he wants without worrying about society’s judgment, laws, or even basic morality. The world is his oyster. That this is the case and he still spends his free time arguing with the dead rat streamer and having a tantrum after his gaming reputation is called into question is truly depressing. Elon, buddy, log off.

