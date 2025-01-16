Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk raises his hands as he takes the stage during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in New York City with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican Vice Presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, among others, nine days before Election Day. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) & Asmongold via YouTube
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images & Asmongold via YouTube
Category:
Celebrities
News
Social Media

‘He is not his own man’: Elon Musk blows his top and obliterates streamer Asmongold by posting their private DMs

In which the man who's going to fix the government has a hissy fit against the dead rat streamer.
David James
David James
|

Published: Jan 16, 2025 10:25 am

In 2004, two science fiction titans duked it out on the big screen in Alien vs Predator. The immortal tagline: “Whoever wins, we lose” words that sprang into my head when I realized Elon Musk and Asmongold were tearing chunks out of each other online. Frankly – I’d rather spend an evening dealing with both extraterrestrial killers than either of these two manbabies.

Recommended Videos

First up, some background. Elon Musk is currently in hot water with the gaming community after apparently lying about his skills. Eyebrows were already raised to the sky when Musk claimed to be one of the best Diablo IV players in the world, but more recently, he’s been accused of account sharing in Path of Exile 2, with ‘his’ character briefly 7th on the global leaderboard.

Leaving aside that Musk simply wouldn’t appear to have the free time for this, his inept gaming during a live stream on Jan. 7 saw him face widespread ridicule and bolstered accusations he was paying someone to play his character while taking all the hardcore gamer cred. Fun fact: Elon Musk is 53-years-old.

Streamer Asmongold, known for his increasingly far-right views, living in utter filth, and using a dead rat as an alarm clock (when the sun warmed up the rotting rat, the smell would wake him up) called Musk out. An internet slapfight quickly ensued, with a furious Musk unfollowing Asmongold while insisting he made his video game character that strong all on his own. Fun fact part 2: Elon Musk has more money than many countries’ GDP.

Musk has now struck back harder, taking to X to leak the DMs he’s shared with Asmongold. The hard-hitting proof that’s going to bring down Asmongold? He has – and I hope you’re sitting down – editors. These two editors “basically run his YouTube channel” and oversee his content, an admission that Musk has taken as proof that Asmongold “is not his own man.” Fun fact part 3: Elon Musk will soon have an immense amount of political power that can and will affect your day-to-day life!

The cherry on top of this deeply embarrassing cake is a community note pointing out that leaking DMs is against the X Terms of Service. Well, at least we can be sure that the content moderation people will leap into action against their boss, Elon Musk.

In the meantime, the comments below Musk’s post quickly point out a few things. Firstly, that Asmongold can only benefit from this drama and, anyway, it’s not like Musk is dropping info that could end his career (if Asmongold can survive the dead rat thing, he’s bulletproof). Plus, despite Musk’s continued insistence, if you believe he’s playing that Path of Exile 2 character, I have a bridge in London to sell you.

As the richest man in the world, Musk can do practically whatever he wants without worrying about society’s judgment, laws, or even basic morality. The world is his oyster. That this is the case and he still spends his free time arguing with the dead rat streamer and having a tantrum after his gaming reputation is called into question is truly depressing. Elon, buddy, log off.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of David James
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!
twitter google