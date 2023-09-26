‘He seems nice’: Yvette Nicole Brown spills the tea on Chevy Chase’s quotes about his time on ‘Community’

Possibly the most unwarranted marketing strategy for the upcoming Community film came inadvertently through the harsh words of Chevy Chase, but of course, the comedy-turned-drama series would not end there because you can’t take the dramatic flair out of the actors.

For those not entirely up-to-speed, here’s the lowdown: Deadline released an interview with Chase, sadly marred by an unfitting title, following his unfortunate comments about Community. Consequently, the series finds itself thrust back into the limelight even before the movie hits theaters, this time, courtesy of Yvette Nicole Brown, who joined the conversation and shared some insights regarding that very interview.

He seems nice. 😂 https://t.co/lWZPUcIRfr — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 26, 2023

Albeit short and simple, the reference to one of Shirley’s one-liners immediately sent netizens into a frenzy, hoping and wishing for more tea to be spilled. Despite some cast members coming forward with their own recollections of the events that transpired on the Community set – especially between Dan Harmon and Chase.

Nicole Brown was one of the few members of the original ensemble who did not come forward with any remarks until now. And you can expect her not to bring it up in the future either, other than the obvious occasional chime.

Never have. Probably never will. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 26, 2023

Sadly, however, the misleading title truly alluded to some words that weren’t as harsh as the media seem to be advertising them for. Nonetheless, the actress assured that she had no intentions of reading the article, ensuring fans that she did not need to see the “context” in order to realize Chase’s intentions behind those words. After all, the two worked together for years and if someone knows best, it’s Nicole Brown.

I’m good. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 26, 2023 I haven’t given an opinion.



But being told to read an article — I don’t need to read — to understand “context” is very telling.



Anyway, what y’all having breakfast? — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 26, 2023

If there was one more indication left that Chase would not be taking part in the upcoming Community film, it was this one – even if Pierce was dead, and all. But it is still hard to see our favorite cast arguing.