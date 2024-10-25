‘He will be connected to our lands forever’: King Charles’ Samoa trip takes a gloomy turn, but that’s a good thing, apparently

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently arrived in Samoa as part of their royal tour. However, things seemed to go sideways immediately when the royals were caught in a massive rainstorm. Luckily, locals said it was actually a good thing (or good omen even), and what some folks may have deemed bad weather was seen as a welcome surprise by the host country.

In Samoa, rain during the arrival of a King means that he has brought blessings to the nation that’s being visited. According to Express UK, downpours at this time of year result in a large harvest of a rare coral reef worm known as palolo that only spawns twice a year during a full moon. While it might not sound like something everyone would be into, the reef creature is considered a delicacy in the region and sells for WST$400 (around 318.82 USD).

The King was also made an honorary High Chief of Samoa and was given the title of Paramount Chief of Taumeasina. And that was just on the first day! The royals fully embraced the spirit of the Pacific island nation, swapping their usual outfits for casual gear. The King wore a short-sleeved white jacket and pants that he apparently designed himself when he was bestowed with the title. He was later spotted sipping a symbolic drink before being presented with a meal that happened to be an entire pig.

“We hope that the King takes a small part of Samoa away with him,” Chief Tofaeono Iupati Fuatai said during a small ceremony in a small village called Moata’a. “Once he has the title of Tui-Taumeasina, we also become part of him, and he will be connected to our people and our lands forever.” After the festivities, King Charles officially announced the King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Program. The endeavor will be run by the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

The rest of the trip included more of the same, with the King and Queen consort immersing themselves in local traditions. This included a tour of various exhibitions that showcased crafts like the sacred art of tattooing. Every tattoo is unique because each design carries meaning for the person who gets one. “Words cannot express how honored we are and how appreciative we are for you being amongst our midst,” Deputy Prime Minister Afiosa Tuala Ponifasio said. “We are very grateful, Your Majesties.”

The King will be relieved by the warm welcome from the people of Samoa since his visit to Australia was not very pleasant. Lidia Thorpe, an independent senator from Victoria, pretty much called out the King for every crime committed by the British Empire in the country. “This is not your country, and you are not our king!” she yelled directly at him. “You committed genocide against our people. Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country. You are a genocidalist. This is not your land. You are not my king. You are not our king.”

