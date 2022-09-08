Help! We simply must know which high-profile celebrity asked Dan & Phil for a threesome

A giant bombshell has dropped on the internet as British YouTube royalty and former BBC Radio hosts Daniel Howell and Phil Lester have teamed up once more on the internet. And this has got the internet in scrambles as the ‘phans’ (Dan and Phil fans) have put on their detective hats once more to attempt to unveil this mystery person who contacted them for a threesome.

For context, Dan Howell released a video titled “Dan and Phil Finally Tell the Truth”, which featured his best friend and roommate, Phil Lester. In the video, they played the game ‘Spill or Kill’, where they attempt to expose each other. In one of the statements, Howell has revealed that multiple people, “mostly straight women”, have proposed to do a threesome with the two YouTubers.

While no name has been revealed, Howell gave clues on who these people were. They were high-profile celebrities, one was “off the grid” with another “really wouldn’t care”.

And if there is one thing we know about Dan and Phil fans, it’s that they’re dedicated stalkers. Don’t believe me? There was a moment around 2015 when they were able to locate the restaurant the two YouTubers went thanks to an Instagram post. So fans went sleuthing as they attempted to uncover this mystery person.

But here’s the thing. Dan and Phil interviewed multiple celebrities in the past during their time as BBC Radio hosts. So pretty much anyone could be that person. One possible contender is Taylor Swift. The internet duo met the famous singer back in the 2013 BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards, is a straight female, and very high profile.

unpopular opinion: the celebrity woman who asked dan and phil for a threesome was taylor swift pic.twitter.com/VpPGSUMbSd — el (@windhowell) September 7, 2022

Another name that was thrown is the future King of England himself, Prince William. He met Howell back in 2018 for a mental health event in the UK. Not to mention, as reported by the Rolling Stone, searches for the term ‘pegging’ increased back in early August due to rumors surrounding the Prince of Cambridge. Coincidence? I think not.

who asked dan and Phil for a threesome here who asked dan and Phil for a threesome there. Wake up people pic.twitter.com/MrSypaHhYk — Eli🏳️‍🌈🇮🇹 (@Lovelydeps) September 7, 2022

Others listed down a bunch of YouTubers considering that most of them either left the platform, filling out the criteria of “off the grid” and “really doesn’t care”. Not to mention, considering they follow each other on social media, getting in touch with one another wouldn’t be difficult.

ONE OF THE PPL WHO ASKED DAN AND PHIL FOR A THREESOME IS DEFINITELY TRISHA PAYTAD — mow :3 (@cwaireebwear) September 7, 2022

im tellin yall im betting gabbie hannah was one of the ppl tryna have a threesome with dan and phil — jovanna ᵕ̈ (@doukyuuzei) September 7, 2022

i would put MONEY on catrific being one of the women who asked dan and phil for a threesome — 🤜🏻👌🏻 (@zallphantastic) September 7, 2022

i have a strong feeling that shane dawson may of requested a threesome with dan and phil. — Saibh🫶🏻met t&k🤭 (@DarlingDollls) September 7, 2022

So far, nobody knows who this mystery person is. And the fact that there were multiple of them is even more shocking. Both Howell and Lester revealed to the world in 2019 that they’re gay. So despite that being open knowledge, it’s quite interesting that there are people out there, especially “famous straight women”, who managed to get in touch with them and proposed this sexual activity has really got fans fired up.

Will that person reveal themselves? More likely not. But as mentioned earlier, it could be anyone.