‘Her face card is LETHAL’: Sabrina Carpenter just gave leopard lady on the cover of W Mag and you can model her look for less than $80

Our favorite songstress Sabrina Carpenter recently graced the cover of W Magazine in celebration of her new, innuendo-laden album Short n’ Sweet. She modeled some decidedly retro looks while she opened up about what she was drinking when she wrote the song of the summer and safe to say, we’re obsessed.

Recommended Videos

Much like her music, Carpenter’s look references classic Hollywood stars in a fresh and modern way — think Bridgette Bardot and Dolly Parton viewed through a TikTok filter. Her signature makeup and hair has inspired many an imitator but she’s sporting a softer Priscilla Presley-inspired look in this shoot that’s perfect for those late summer and early autumn days.

Rocking a Dior leopard coat and a Loewe floral dress, Carpenter’s magazine style offers a solution to the indecision we feel when dressing for warm days and chillier nights. Here’s how you can get the look for as low as $15.99.

Image via Amazon

I can’t be the only one who craves a night out hopping from bar to glamorous bar with my entourage of urban professionals. If you have similar Sex and the City dreams, this leopard coat is the perfect ensemble to embrace your inner Carrie Bradshaw (sans the pining for a no-good Mr. Big-type). Customers praise its weight, high-quality fabric, and warmth: when the cold autumn nights truly arrive, a fashionable and functional coat like this will come in clutch.

Image via Amazon

If you love the leopard look but want something easier for everyday wear, this denim jacket lets you embrace your wild side without getting too wild. Even your simplest outfits can benefit from a little edge and this jacket acts as a great statement piece when you want to stand out without putting in too much effort. Pair it with your favorite jeans and a simple tee for a versatile look that can take you from running errands to happy hour with friends at a moment’s notice.

Image via Amazon

Carpenter rocks several mini dresses like this one that are perfect for entertaining or just laying around at home. While Carpenter’s Loewe dress will run you upwards of $1500, this sundress only costs $38.99 on Amazon. Customers recommend it for any occasion and appreciate its breathable fabric and adjustable straps. Take it from day to night by pairing it with strappy heels and a boxy blazer, like this one from Uniqlo.

Image via Amazon

The easiest way to steal Carpenter’s look is with these cat eye sunglasses. If you want to really complete the look, pair them with another of Carpenter’s fits. The glasses add a touch of intrigue to simple looks like this chic black shirt dress from Walmart ($24.99) and white collared shirt from Uniqlo ($19.90), a combo we love in the W Magazine spread. Complete with UVA and UVB protections, these sunglasses will protect your eyes without compromising your style and their cat eye shape is a great way to reference the “Espresso” singer’s penchant for eyeliner without picking up a pen yourself.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy