‘Her lips aren’t moving’: Meghan Trainor pleads for ‘help’ following Botox horror story

Singer Meghan Trainor is the latest star to face consequences for overindulging in Botox. Refreshingly, though, she’s more than willing to admit the error of her ways.

People reported the music artist, 30, said she got “too much Botox” to the point where she “cannot smile” while talking on the Nov. 20, 2024, episode of Workin’ On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor podcast. “I got too much Botox and I need help,” Trainor pled, laughing. “I messed up. I’ve had Botox, like, a handful of times,” she said, “just my forehead.”

Talking about the pressure on young women with “little lips” to live up to a plumper 2020s beauty standard, she added, “Someone convinced me with my little lips that — if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip — you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip and I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living.”

The wake-up call came when she looked at a photo of herself taken at a dog shelter. She’s trying to look happy in the snap, holding onto a cute dog. “I’m a happy person here, I’m holding a puppy, and I don’t look happy. I look like I smelled someone’s fart.” She also jokingly admitted TikTok marketing was “dangerous” for her spending habits.

What are lip flips?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a “lip flip” is a non-surgical procedure that makes lips appear fuller, without increasing the volume. Botulinum toxin is injected into the corners of the mouth and the edges of the lips to relax the muscles around the upper lip, which results in the “flip” up. It is not the same as fillers, which do increase volume.

Though the “Lips Are Movin'” singer went for the more natural option, Trainor was still let down. “It was not true… I cannot smile anymore. Everywhere I go, I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile,” she confessed.

Lip flips, as with any cosmetic trend targeting peoples’ insecurities, have recently trended on TikTok. “We have been performing lip flips with neurotoxin around the mouth for many years,” said Ashley Amalfi, MD, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. “It is not new at all but has gained a lot of popularity in recent years.”

The ASPS also advises being realistic about what results may be achieved on a person-by-person basis, and that TikToks may only represent the best outcomes. Individual results vary and not all patients are fit for the particular procedure they’ve seen online and want to get.

Moving on to other “clickbait moves,” as she put it, Trainor also expressed she plans to get a “boob job” now that she has children (Riley, born 2021, and Barry, born 2023) and went through breastfeeding cycles. Let’s hope this procedure goes a little better. She concluded by saying the ordeal did teach her one lesson: “My smile does light up a room, and when it’s not there, it is a dim light,” she said jokingly, giving the camera her best dead-in-the-eyes grin.

