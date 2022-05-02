Met Gala 2022 Highlights an Anthology of Fashion

The Met Gala returns to the first Monday in May. Last year, the gala returned for the first time following the pandemic with the first part of the celebration with the theme themed In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

America’s most fashionable charity gala is best known for the iconic celebrity looks that stand the test of time, and that idea is at the very heart of the Met Gala this year. The dress code, alongside the theme, is gilded-glamour, white tie — which means it’s only the best of the best for the stars tonight.

This year’s gala hosts, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, are welcoming guests to all the glam. First-time attendees include Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Past Met Gala favorites have taken themes and dress codes and created beautiful, inspiring, and provocative looks that embody the fabric of all of us — the very essence of hearing a theme and making it your own is what drives the event. It solidifies celebrities and their stylists as icons. Naomi Campbell, Blake Lively, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Timothée Chalamet, Cher, Zendaya, and Rihanna, to name a few, have created moments that won’t be forgotten.

The fashion at this year’s gala is proof that creativity, boldness, and beauty leave a lasting impression on all of us.

Here are some of our favorite looks tonight.